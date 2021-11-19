‘Rich people are wild.’ A $5 million Illinois mansion has Zillow Gone Wild up in arms

The Festival of Lights begins at sundown on Friday, Nov. 26. Free to see; the hotel has stay-over packages available, too. HERE'S A MERRY MATH PROBLEM: If you had to add up every bulb that brings ethereal illumination to the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during its famous Festival of Lights, and you had six weeks to count all of them, how many bulbs would you need to count per hour? We'd need to spend a few minutes with our peppermint-scented pens to figure out that festive number, but let's all agree that the final figure would be mightily impressive. There are well over four million lights, and we did type "million" there, which makes sense, since the picturesque landmark fills out a sizable chunk of downtown Riverside. But those millions of lights don't just need to cover the Mission Inn's walls; there are turrets and nooks and cozy corners and balconies to bulb-up, which gives this seasonal scene a storybook-like shimmer.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO