Real Christmas trees vs. plastic, which should you put your presents under?

By Joshua Bessex
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, millions of Christmas trees—both real and plastic— go up in households around the U.S. for the holidays. But which one is right for you?. This video compares the average cost, ease...

During the holiday season, Christmas trees become the focal point in many American households. Adorned with ornaments and twinkling lights, the lush, green beauties are magical centerpieces for family festivities; you gather around them with loved ones to decorate and open presents. Whether you enjoy picking out a fresh tree or prefer the easy-to-manage artificial variety, the tradition of setting up your tannenbaum is undoubtably a special one. However, the one question that pops up year after year remains largely unanswered: Which is the more environmentally friendly option? According to Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, real is the greener way to go. "Fake trees have three times the impact on climate change and resource depletion than real trees," he says. Other experts believe that re-using an artificial variety for at least five years makes its impact smaller than buying a real one annually. If you're debating which type to purchase this year, here's what you need to consider from an environmental perspective.
