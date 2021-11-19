ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Malta man charged with meth possession

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcUCT_0d2CSpTo00

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Malta man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Dean Atwell, 32, was arrested on November 18 in Corinth.

Man pleads guilty to trying to meet 14-year-old for sex in Colonie

Police said Atwell was found to be in possession of about one ounce of crystal meth that was individually packaged for sale. He was also in possession of several Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him.

Charges:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)
Police: Schenectady man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 11-year-old

Atwell was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Justice Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correction Facility in lieu of bail or bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

$26K, drugs, guns seized in Ithaca raid

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A lengthy investigation into weapons and narcotic activity in Ithaca led police to find multiple illegal weapons, drugs, and five figures in cash while executing a search warrant in Ithaca. Police did not announce any arrests connected with Tuesday’s raid. The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served the warrant on Lake Avenue […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Malta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Malta, NY
City
Stillwater, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Shots fired in Troy now a homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police said on Thanksgiving morning that they’re now investigating a shooting on Wednesday night as a homicide. The victim in the South Troy shooting died from his gunshot wounds overnight. Police identified the victim as Darryl Gilmore, 40, of Troy. Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, patrols received multiple 911 calls […]
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Meth#Methamphetamine#Nexstar#Colonie Police#Suboxone
NEWS10 ABC

2 children dead, 1 in critical condition after ‘terrible and tragic’ crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11-year-old and a 4-year-old are dead while another 8-year-old child is injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Rochester that police described as “terrible and tragic.” The two-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard. Rochester police, firefighters, and AMR responded around 9:45 a.m. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy