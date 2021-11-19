Asbury Woods holds first ever ‘Nature’s Noel’ event

Ahead of the holiday season, Asbury Woods is helping local artists make their products more available to the community.

For the first time, Asbury Woods is holding “Nature’s Noel.”

It is extending its gift shop at the nature, showcasing holiday and nature-themed gift shop at the nature showcasing holiday and nature-themed gifts from 17 local artisans.

The event is a good way to purchase local ahead of the holidays.

“It’s a great way to support your local and friends and also proceeds support Asbury Woods. It’s just a great way to come to Asbury Woods, support the community, buy your holiday gifts, and leave happy,” said Carissa Snarski, Director of Development and Marketing for Asbury Woods.

The open house to see all the local vendors during an open house from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

