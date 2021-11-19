Punta Gorda woman wins $5 million prize in scratch-off game

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Punta Gorda woman claimed a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Elizabeth Gajecka, 46, received the prize money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, the Florida Lottery confirmed.

Gajecka bought the winning ticket from Lake Suzy Food & Beverage located at 12569 Southwest County Road 769 in Lake Suzy. Lottery officials said the business will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery said this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.