Accidents

Fermanagh: Large fire breaks out at Enniskillen factory

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major fire that broke out at a factory near Enniskillen is now under control, the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Hull factory fire involved 300 tonnes of plastic

A large fire involving 300 tonnes of plastic has been brought under control, the fire service said. The fire at Bridgewood UK's plastic products factory in Hessle, near Hull, began at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, prompting evacuations and road closures. No-one was injured. Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Fire breaks out at Hull plastics factory, creating ‘loud bangs’ and thick smoke

Fire has broken out at what is thought to be a plastics factory in Hull, sending clouds of thick smoke into the air over the city.Witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”, local media reported.They said they heard “huge explosions every 10 seconds”, with other reports of nearby residents suffering power cuts, according to Hull Live.Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Hessle, near the Humber bridge.It is understood the fire broke out at Thompsons Plastics, and flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.Fire chiefs asked residents to close windows and doors.Drivers were urged to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

One Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Allentown

One person was killed during a house fire in Allentown early Tuesday morning, authorities said.The blaze broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 600 block of Randolph Street, according to Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher.When firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and …
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

An overnight fire broke out inside a Long Island home, authorities said.According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, officers arrived at a Ronkonkoma Avenue home in the Town of Hempstead in Lakeview at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, where there was a working house fire on the second floo…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire ripped through a home in New Bedford early Thursday, forcing nine people out. The fire damaged the second floor of a multifamily home on Princeton Street near Brooklawn Park. Windows also appeared to be blown out. Glass and burned wood littered the front...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WNCY

Two Electrical Fires Break Out at Assisted Living Facility

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Rivers firefighters were called to an assisted living facility twice overnight for electrical fires. Crews were first called to Meadow View Assisted Living on Mishicot Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire alarm. An LED bulb caught fire in the employee breakroom. The...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at multifamily Derry apartment building

DERRY, N.H. — A fire broke out at a multifamily apartment building in Derry on Thursday night. When crews arrived on Crescent Street, flames were shooting out of the third-floor window of the multifamily apartment building. Derry fire was assisted by several surrounding towns, including Londonderry, Auburn and Pelham. "I...
DERRY, NH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

SEE IT: Boat fire breaks out in Edgewater, Md.

EDGEWATER, Md. (7News) — A boat caught fire Friday night in Edgewater, Maryland. First responders arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze. Officials have not reported injuries and they're investigating what caused the fire. The incident occurred near 400 Lakeview Avenue. A viewer captured video from...
EDGEWATER, MD
BBC

Ballymoney: Fire at former poultry factory treated as deliberate

A huge fire at a former poultry factory in County Antrim is being treated as deliberate, police have said. Firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze at the former Fleming Poultry farm on the Ballymena Road. While the blaze in Ballymoney is under control and no longer being treated...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

Fire breaks out in basement of Hyannis residence

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a Rustic Lane residence shortly before 1:30 PM Monday. Initial reports said a motorcycle had caught fire in the basement the dwelling. Firefighters made entry and knocked down the flames in the basement and then ventilated smoke. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents.
HYANNIS, NE
WAPT

Several units damaged when fire breaks out in apartment building

JACKSON, Miss. — Firefighters were battling a large fire Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. at the Jackson Valley Apartments on West Highland Drive. Several fire crews were at the scene. Four units were damaged in the eight-unit building, fire...
JACKSON, MS
nny360.com

Fire breaks out inside West Carthage barn

WEST CARTHAGE — A small fire broke out inside a barn in West Carthage Wednesday afternoon. According to the West Carthage Fire Department, hay caught fire inside the barn. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building itself was saved, with minimal damage reported. All of the...
ACCIDENTS
KCCI.com

Des Moines firefighters: Woman dies after fire breaks out

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman trapped inside a burning home died Sunday night after a fire broke out on Des Moines' east side, firefighters said. The fire was first reported just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Glenbrook Drive near Union Park. Des Moines fire...
DES MOINES, IA
BBC

Braintree: Fire crews tackle factory furnace explosion

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze after a furnace exploded in a factory. Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in Swinbourne Drive, Braintree, at 12:14 GMT. The site was fully evacuated while three crews deals with the blaze, the service said. Area manager Neil Fenwick said the crews managed...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Major fire breaks out in building in central Paris

A large fire has broken out in a building on boulevard des Capucines, near the Place de L’Opéra in central Paris, sending clouds of smoke rising into the air. People were told to avoid the area, which is popular with tourists, as fire crews tackled the blaze on Saturday. “Firemen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fire breaks out at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath

A fire has broken out at a workshop at Pinewood Studios. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said 11 crews were sent to tackle the blaze at Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday. It said the fire affected 100% of a single storey building used as a...
ACCIDENTS
my40.tv

Fire breaks out at Waynesville scrap metal yard

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire broke out at a metal recycling facility in Waynesville about 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said a track hoe was unloading scrap from a truck trailer at the Henson Waste Disposal site along Howell Mill Road when something sparked a fire. “When you have metals and...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WOWK 13 News

Fire breaks out at U-Haul building in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the U-Haul building on Ragland Road in Beckley is on fire. Our sister station, WVNS 59News, received multiple calls from viewers and received video of smoke coming from the building. Raleigh County Emergency Services said Ragland Road is closed until further notice. According to Beckley Fire […]
BECKLEY, WV

