Fermanagh: Large fire breaks out at Enniskillen factory

Fire has broken out at what is thought to be a plastics factory in Hull, sending clouds of thick smoke into the air over the city.Witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”, local media reported.They said they heard “huge explosions every 10 seconds”, with other reports of nearby residents suffering power cuts, according to Hull Live.Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Hessle, near the Humber bridge.It is understood the fire broke out at Thompsons Plastics, and flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.Fire chiefs asked residents to close windows and doors.Drivers were urged to...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO