Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports that the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are starting to circle free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. Castellanos is from Florida, so it makes sense why a homecoming could be in the cards. However, he seems like he could be an even better fit on a Giants team that led baseball with 107 wins in the 2021 campaign. One positive about Castellanos is his durability, as he’s never had fewer than 400 at-bats in a season.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO