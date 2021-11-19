ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, MA

Asphalt Engineering & Riley Brothers donate to repave Bellingham VFW lot

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aNP2_0d2CRRSH00

The town of Bellingham celebrated the men and women who served their country Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

After the town’s annual ceremonies, local and state officials gathered at the Bellingham VFW Post 7272 with residents and members of the post for the announcement of charitable work from two local companies, Asphalt Engineering and Riley Brother Inc.

The two companies teamed up to donate their products and services to repave the entirety of the Bellingham VFW parking lot. Riley Brothers will provide a portion of the material for Asphalt Engineering to complete the rest of the project. This work, which would normally cost tens of thousands of dollars, will be completed entirely free of charge. The crews are expected to break ground within the next few weeks. The project will conclude either late this fall or early next spring, depending on the completion of other infrastructure projects around the VFW.

“The post has been looking to take on this project for quite some time,” said Post Commander Tom Lane. “The issue is funding. This would have taken us many years to raise the funds needed to complete this project. I cannot thank Asphalt Engineering and Riley Brother enough. This is another step towards making this VFW a place to be proud of, a place where service members, friends, family and the community can gather and a place that is focused on helping veterans in need.”

Nathan and Erin Moreland, owners of Asphalt Engineering, were joined by members of their crew and administration team to announce the news. During the event, the Moreland’s explained how important this project is to them and their employees, some of whom are veterans. The Moreland’s stressed the meaning and significance of the term ‘community’ and just how vital it is in the town they operate their business.

“Today is a day of reflection,” said Rep. Michael Soter, 8th Worcester District. “We must recognize and appreciate the dedication and tenacity of all our military members, those who have previously served, those who are currently serving, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. This charitable act will have a tremendous impact on the veterans of Bellingham and the surrounding area. I was thrilled to work with Commander Lane, Erin, Nate, and Riley Brothers to make this happen.”

“This is tremendous news for the veterans in this area,” said state Rep. Jeffrey Roy, 10th Norfolk District. “Nate and Erin are constituents of mine and I am proud to represent them in the legislature. This act of kindness will be felt throughout Bellingham and the surrounding communities for many years. We must never forget about the sacrifices that our veterans have made and continue to make every day.”

Commander Lane closed out the ceremonies by reiterating his promise to continuously work on improving the VFW and its offerings to the community. Lane urges residents to patronize the VFW, learn about its program offerings, and attend the many events the VFW hosts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Bellingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Roy
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

0
Followers
17
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy