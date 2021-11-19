Fiserv Forum sets up 'Deal Season' for holiday events

Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks, will be offering special holiday offers for Bucks games, concerts, and other events, starting Monday.

All of the deals will only be available online, while supplies last. Notable offers include buy-one-get-one-free tickets for WWE Monday Night Raw on Dec. 20, up to 40 percent off for a ticket to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Dec. 31, and up to 35 percent off for the Disney On Ice events from Feb. 10-13.

Deals for Bucks games can be found through Deal Hunter. Head to the Fiserv Forum website for more information on other events and deals.

