NBA

Fiserv Forum sets up 'Deal Season' for holiday events

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks, will be offering special holiday offers for Bucks games, concerts, and other events, starting Monday.

All of the deals will only be available online, while supplies last. Notable offers include buy-one-get-one-free tickets for WWE Monday Night Raw on Dec. 20, up to 40 percent off for a ticket to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Dec. 31, and up to 35 percent off for the Disney On Ice events from Feb. 10-13.

Deals for Bucks games can be found through Deal Hunter. Head to the Fiserv Forum website for more information on other events and deals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

