The Fernandez family is looking for their 6 missing Dalmatian puppies

Imagine waking up and realizing that your beloved animal has been stolen.

"I went to sleep with Pepper in my room," said Mercedes Fernandez. "Came out here to their playpen, and they were gone."

Well, that's what happened to Mercedes Fernandez, with 6 times the heartbreak, when she realized her Dalmatian puppies were missing.

Fernandez suspects whoever took the dogs did it for the price tags they possess.

"Do you by chance know how much her babies might even be worth?"

"I would say about $1500 each," said Fernandez.

1500 dollars.

That would mean that Fernandez had 9,000 dollar’s worth dogs stolen from her house.

But to her, these dogs mean a lot more then just a dollar sign.

"I'm heartbroken over this," said Fernandez. "I haven't been able to sleep. I've just been thinking constantly about how we can get them home and safe with mom."

This isn't the first disappearance of puppies in this area in the last week.

On Monday, a pair of bulldog puppies were stolen out of a house just two streets over.

"Both cases are under investigation, but they do not appear connected," said Mullen.

Master Corporal Phil Mullen with the Cape Coral police, said he's already got some information that may take cops to where these Dalmatians might be.

"We are looking for suspects, we do have leads, and we are looking for these 6 Dalmatian puppies," said Mullen.

All the Fernandez family wants, is to reunite with her babies.

"We want these puppies home safe with their mom and their families," said Fernandez.