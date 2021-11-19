ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette recovery home sustains major damage in Thursday fire

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Firefighters are continuing to determine the cause of a fire at a Lafayette recovery home Thursday night that caused major damage to the building.

LFD responded to a house fire at Oxford House Chateau, located at 2415 Verot School Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. On scene, several occupants were outside reporting the home was on fire. The home was occupied by seven individuals; only three were in the home when the fire started.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes; Trahan said the home sustained major damage.

Occupants told investigators they noticed smoke coming from the HVAC vents; when they exited, flames had reached the front porch and were moving to the attic.

None of the occupants were injured, but a firefighter sustained minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene and interview occupants to determine the cause of the fire.

