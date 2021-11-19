ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ID.me announces in-person ID verification service for the unemployed

By Kylie McGivern
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7k26_0d2CQrAq00

ID.me, the company contracted by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to verify people are who they say they are before applying for unemployment benefits, has announced an in-person verification option.

The thing is, it is unknown when or if this will be an option for Floridians.

Facial recognition meant to stop unemployment fraud is blocking legitimate applicants

The move aims to increase equity and access to unemployment benefits for people who don't have a mobile device, internet access, or have trouble using the online tool.

In June, ID.me told the I-Team it was working to open up in-person ID verification locations. Since then, the I-Team has continued to check back in on that progress on behalf of struggling Floridians.

Petition calls on states to stop requiring facial recognition for unemployment benefits

On Friday, ID.me announced New Jersey was the first state to sign on and roll out an in-person verification option to those applying for unemployment.

The I-Team has contacted DEO to find out if there are any plans for Floridians to have the option to verify their identity in person.

We are waiting to hear back.

In an email, ID.me told the I-Team, “Florida has been closely watching the success of the pilot and engaging with our team on when a solution could be deployed to Florida. It has not been available yet to date.”

When asked about the cost, the company said, “Given the cost of the in-person verification solution varies depending on our customers’ needs, we are not disclosing the cost of the solution."

Having trouble with Florida unemployment? Let us help

Over the last year and a half, ABC Action News has now sent the names and information of more than 33,000 out-of-work Floridians to the state in an effort to help people receive the unemployment money they are owed.

If you're still struggling to collect unemployment or reach DEO with concerns about unemployment fraud, please fill out our form that we send to the state on a regular basis.

