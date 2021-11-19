C Space Panel Keynote To Highlight Transformed Consumer Experience

The travel industry has recently experienced the worst setback with the onset of the pandemic. With travel restrictions being imposed, prioritizing health over business and vacations, no wonder travel is no longer the same as it was a couple of years ago. As the pandemic’s peak shows a downward curve, rules have now been relaxed for the travel industry. However, people are taking every possible measure to ensure their health and safety. This shift in demand has positively impacted the private jet charter industries. People now prefer private travel to avoid touchpoints at airports. JetWaze is one such private jet charter company that is not limiting private travel to the elite. The company is making every effort to keep it affordable yet classy for its clients.

