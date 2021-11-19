ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Friday morning’s lunar eclipse: recap and photos

By Benjamin Beddoes
WHSV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHSV) - The longest partial eclipse in the past several hundred years occured very early Friday morning and did not disappoint. There was a concern that cloud cover could impact viewing across our...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Earth#Hdr
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
pbs.org

10 spectacular Hubble Space Telescope images

For 10 days in 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope turned its gaze toward a small and seemingly empty patch of space. The result was the “Hubble Deep Field,” a very-much-not-empty image packed with the 3,000 faintest galaxies ever detected. Hubble has been at the center of such remarkable discoveries for...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA rover's 'rare postcard' shows sweeping beauty of Mars landscape

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Dear Earth. It's been over nine years since I landed on Mars. Gale Crater is gorgeous. Wish you were here. Love, Curiosity. NASA's Curiosity rover is climbing up a peak called Mount Sharp. The rover takes...
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

This Year’s Only Total Solar Eclipse Is Just Days Away

For those who love all things weird and wonderful when it comes to the night sky — from meteor showers to eclipses to full blood moons — 2021 has definitely been an eventful year. And now, the only total solar eclipse of 2021 is coming to the skies on December 4th. Unfortunately, for Americans, the eclipse won’t be viewable at all. But it will be viewable in other places if you’re doing some early December travel. Indeed, unless you are one of the few thousand residents living in the southernmost part of the world, there’s almost no chance you’ll get to see it.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy