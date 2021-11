WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a two kittens seeking their forever home. Leaf and Branch arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services on Sept. 30. They were given sweet fall names and are just now old enough to adopt! The two orange cats are curious about the world around them, and Bowman reminded viewers that when it comes to kittens, it’s great to get two so that they can entertain each other.

