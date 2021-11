In 1993, when Maggie Jencks was 52, she found herself in Dumfries hospital being told that the breast cancer she thought she had recovered from had in fact returned with a vengeance. Despite the surgery and radiotherapy she had endured five years earlier, the disease had metastasised and spread to her liver and lungs and, she was told, she probably had three months to live. The doctor, who was busy and tired, gave her 15 minutes of his time and then asked her, not unkindly, to go and sit in the corridor because he had lots of other patients to see.

CANCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO