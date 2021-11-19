ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tony Spring on Bloomingdale’s DNA and the Holiday Outlook

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ITij_0d2COgLz00

Click here to read the full article.

After posting strong second and third quarters, Bloomingdale’s, like its sister division Macy’s, is anticipating the same for the fourth quarter.

“We had a great third quarter. We had a great second quarter and we plan on having a good fourth quarter,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s, in an interview Thursday following the unveiling of the retailer’s holiday windows and in-store performances by Bebe Rexha, the Broadway Sinfonietta, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir.

More from WWD

Discussing the character of holiday shopping, past and present, Spring said, “If 2019 was all in person and 2020 was remote, 2021 is a hybrid and that may be the best of both worlds…People feel it’s time to get out a little bit. More people feel like they want to shop in stores.

“I wouldn’t begin to quote traffic. We don’t have enough traffic counters in stores to give an accurate picture, but the stores are certainly busier week-over-week. And you are beginning to see a bit of tourism. It’s been happening since the beginning of the month, both domestic and international,” since the federal government said beginning Nov. 8 it was OK for international travelers to come into the U.S. provided they were vaccinated, Spring added.

“One thing we learned during the pandemic is that life is short. Why not enjoy it? That’s why you are seeing this conspicuous consumption right now,” Spring said. “Looking at people entering our stores, you see the happiness on their faces. People feel this is a perfect time” to shop, particularly after they’ve opened their closets and in many cases haven’t much liked what’s there, Spring said.

To a greater extent, they are willing to pay full price. “There isn’t as much sale or clearance,” Spring said. “The benefit, if you want to call it that, of the pandemic has been leaner inventories and I don’t think that’s something we are going to back away from. Customers’ appetite for things is at regular price and she is happy about that.” The increased consumer demand, the willingness to buy at full price and leaner inventories, “all that is the power of the current environment,” said Spring.

“I think it’s always better to chase [merchandise] than to load up. We don’t want to have excess. We are in the business at the upper end of creating a little bit of scarcity around special product. That doesn’t mean not having enough for the customer or not having options.”

Spring suggested that this season, perhaps more so than recent past ones, could also see greater self-purchasing. “You know the best holiday seasons are always ‘buy one for you, two for me.’ So hopefully people are buying for themselves and buying for others. It’s going to be a good holiday season.”

Last quarter, Bloomingdale’s comparable sales were up 38.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020, and up 11.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Results were driven by strong sales of luxury handbags, fine jewelry, home, men’s shoes and contemporary apparel.

There was “an outperformance” in Q3 against 2019 largely driven by growth in bloomingdales .com, though Spring also called out “activations” in stores to encourage in-person shopping. “There are 12 different activations here in the flagship and it’s also done selectively around the country,” at Bloomingdale’s 32 other full-line stores.

“The biggest experience that will be at 59th Street over the course of the fourth quarter that you will see is a ‘fragrance fair.’ It will be in all of our stores. We will bring in an engraver to make the bottles personal, or a florist who helps you find the perfect note for the person you love.”

Just for the holiday season, the flagship has set up a Klarna-sponsored custom wrap station and Santaland for photos with Santa; celebrity and designer holiday table settings being auctioned to support Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS; Ralph Lauren’s Polo shop has been transformed into an Italian ski chalet serving hot chocolate, and there’s a Coravin pop-up wine bar — the first in the U.S. — demonstrating wine and Champagne preservation systems. Online, Bloomingdale’s has a series of virtual events on holiday entertaining and holiday dressing.

Being more experiential for the holidays requires more manpower. “We are certainly hiring,” said Spring. “We usually hire through the beginning of December, and then we will cut off holiday hiring and resume full-time hiring. It’s a competitive labor market.”

Bloomingdale’s 59th Street’s six holiday windows along Lexington Avenue are whimsical, imaginative, colorful and in sync with the store’s “Give Happy” holiday campaign. There’s a nostalgic nod with modern twists in each, like the T-Rex dinosaur wearing headphones, riding a skateboard and draped in mini-dinosaur ornaments like a Christmas tree. Or the window that’s a take on a music box, with a spinning ballerina emerging from a seashell draped in sparkle and shine and activated by a lock and key. A third window is a little more down to earth, celebrating all things crochet on the walls and floor and on mannequins snuggled together in a crochet loveseat.

Of a more permanent basis, “We’re about to open a new men’s floor in December having had success on the women’s shoe floor. We know men’s shoes needs to be a destination. It was always just a component of our men’s sportswear offering and we want to have a destination just for men’s footwear. It celebrates big brands and showcases Bloomingdale’s curation.”

It reflects a stepped-up emphasis on growing the shoe business. Bloomingdale’s recently launched shoe shops for Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Valentino. Coming up in early 2022 are Versace shops for ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags.

“Over the last couple of years, you see more designer content. We carry more designer brands today than we have in the past. But we are best when we go from offering the best in opening prices to the best in the designer industry,” said Spring.

Bloomingdale’s assortment will broaden when Macy’s Inc. launches a marketplace, which is expected to happen in the second half of 2020 for the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions, as reported. Asked what new categories Bloomingdale’s could get into, Spring replied. “It will be a curated marketplace. Details to follow.”

Spring’s message is that Bloomingdale’s is on a roll not only because of the consumer mind-set. It’s in large part due to Bloomingdale’s doing what it’s always done — offer “a fun, energetic environment” for shopping; breadth and flexibility in assortment; playing on the power of suggestion, i.e. providing gift lists and stylists with shopping ideas, and having a cross-generational appeal.

Asked in what categories Bloomingdale’s put more of its holiday open-to-buy, Spring responded, “The weight is in the variety. One of the advantages of a retailer like Bloomingdale’s is in the flexibility of our assortment, so that’s both from home to fragrance to cashmere to Ugg and to the price points, be it designer diamonds, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, to Aqua,” Bloomingdale’s private brand and opening price contemporary collection. “As a destination, Bloomingdale’s has become more of a compelling marketplace. You can buy for more people here, for the love of your life, for your daughter’s teacher, your neighbor, your cousin, your aunt. There are just lots of fun items. The marketing and merchandise team did a great job in terms of creating curated ideas and gift lists for our customers, whether it was themed for people who just got married or still haven’t got married or for the person who has everything.”

He believes there’s an energy at Bloomingdale’s, which is lacking in other retailers. “I’m not saying we are Disney World. But I think there is a curation of merchandise, a curation of eventing, a curation of visual animation. I can’t tell you the number of people who tell me Bloomingdale’s is more fun, that there is more energy in the store. Where does energy come from? It’s the people, the music, the visual animation. You see a diversity of customers. You see young people. Mature people. Different ethnicities. The brand is a draw for lots of customers.”

He hopes Bloomingdale’s nascent specialty concept, Bloomies, has a draw with its own type of merchandising and curation. The first and only Bloomies, a 22,000-square-foot site in the Mosaic District lifestyle center in Fairfax, Va., opened at the end of last August. It sells a “highly curated” assortment of contemporary and luxury brands and gifts for the home. “It’s a chance to introduce ourselves to the community with a new shopping option,” said Spring.

Asked if other Bloomies are planned, he answered, “It did get off to a good start. We will take it one day at a time. You don’t get ahead of yourself. It’s about finding the right locations.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at Macy’s, Farfetch and Beyond

Click here to read the full article. There’s seeing the destination — and then there’s getting there.  It’s a distinction that’s becoming more important as fashion and beauty companies pivot into a new world and start to make increasingly dramatic changes.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHHoliday Windows 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le Chalet When Gordon Von Bretten, chief transformation officer at Coty Inc., took the stage at the New York Stock Exchange for the company’s investor meeting last week, he let slip a little bit of C-suite truth in describing the company’s “All-In to Win”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fred Reveals Its 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond Ahead of Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. SOLAR POWER: “It will never leave the house again,” said Fred chief executive officer Charles Leung as he unveiled Soleil d’Or, a 101.57-carat vivid intense yellow diamond that was entering the jeweler’s heritage collection, 44 years to the day after it was last shown by the house. In 1977, Henri Samuel, son of house founder Fred Samuel, bought and sold the diamond in the space of a few weeks, keeping it just long enough for three things: to make it the centerpiece of a brief exhibition at its Parisian flagship; have it immortalized held...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Juicy Couture and Emi Jay Team on 2000s-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Juicy Couture and Emi Jay are teaming up to create a hair accessories collection for the holidays that blends both brands’ early Aughts aesthetics. The fashion label and hair accessories brand, respectively, are partnering on a collaboration for the holiday season. The 10-piece hair accessories collection is infused with early Aughts nostalgia, which are hallmarks of both companies.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion Collaboration “In the last year, we’ve really just as a whole embodied a lot of early 2000s trends,” explained Emi...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Ralph Lauren
New York Post

Macy’s shares surge more than 20 percent on bright holiday outlook

Shares of Macy’s leaped more than 20 percent on Thursday after the retailer raised its financial forecast for the holidays, saying its stores are well stocked with Christmas inventory despite supply-chain kinks that have plagued the industry. Shoppers, meanwhile, have hit the ground running this holiday season, executives said, snapping...
MARKETS
Essence

How This Designer's Brand Became One Of The First Black Shoe Lines Sold In Bloomingdale's

These heels have the power to make every woman feel sexy. What are the ways to a woman’s heart? If you ask us, it’s three things: handbags, jewelry, and heels. Yes, there is way more to nurturing a woman’s heart, but a nasty heel will get you through the door, at least. Whether it’s a mean pointed toe, an arch like no other or a chic strap detail, Jessica Rich understands what it takes to design an irresistible shoe. The Los-Angeles based designer is a go-to for some of the most stylish celebrities including Cardi B, Normani, Saweetie, and many more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papercitymag.com

Natalie Bloomingdale’s Chic E-Boutique Taps Texas Designers for an Exclusive Holiday Collection

The SIL (an acronym for “Stuff I Love”) offers exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else — even on the internet. Natalie Bloomingdale launched the online shop in 2017 to share all of her favorite things, one of which happened to be the works of philanthropic Dallas designer Tish Cox. Since then, The SIL seal of approval has carried significant weight for under-the-radar labels. So when Bloomingdale tapped a slew of beloved Texas brands for her latest holiday collection, it’s clear cause for a Ranch Water toast.
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Bloomingdales#Macy#Bloomingdale#The Holiday Outlook#Spring
WGNO

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
HuffingtonPost

Macy's Is Auctioning Off Thanksgiving Day NFTs, And Bids Are Topping $300,000

The sky’s the limit for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day balloons, as well as its NFTs. Macy’s has launched a major crypto bidding war over non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, with the retail giant auctioning off 10 NFTs depicting its annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City for charity. The 163-year-old retailer...
RETAIL
WWD

Burberry Teams With Marcus Rashford on Children’s Education Program

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry has once again teamed with international footballer Marcus Rashford, this time to support children’s literacy programs. As part of the initiative, Rashford and the British brand will support organizations working with disadvantaged children, and helping them develop their literacy skills.More from WWDInside Burberry's Party in Paris to Celebrate Anne ImhofThe Year of Ox Capsules CollectionsBurberry RTW Spring 2021 Aiming to ensure that children around the world have access to safe environments where they can develop their skills, the brand will also donate books and fund the creation of libraries across the U.K., U.S....
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

France’s Leading Fashion School Inaugurates New Campus

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Almost three years after launching with plans to become “the world’s best fashion school,” the Institut Français de la Mode on Wednesday officially inaugurated its new campus in Paris in the presence of industry heavy hitters and students ranging from pattern makers to future managers. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire joined executives including Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group; Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS; Guillaume de Seynes, managing director of Hermès, and Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute...
EDUCATION
WWD

Wonderland Publisher Unveils Amazing, a New Fashion Title

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Visual Talent, the British publisher behind fashion magazines Wonderland, Man About Town, and Rollacoaster, is introducing a glossy biannual title called Amazing aimed at women 30, and older. The launch issue, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 25, spotlights actresses including Jennifer Connelly, Camille Cottin, Sheila Atim, and Rose Byrne; the singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, and model Helena Christensen.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisVetements RTW Fall 2022Rarified Gemstones Other highlights include a story on the renaissance of French hotels and a fashion shoot with the English model Eliza Cummings. Jennifer Lynn,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Craig Green to Show Fall/Winter 2022 Collection in London in February

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Craig Green is coming home to London, with plans to stage his fall/winter 2022 show the week of Feb. 7. The off-schedule show will mark the first time that Green has shown his collection in London since June, 2019 during the city’s men’s fashion showcase.More from WWDChristopher Kane RTW Spring 2022Harris Reed RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Richard Quinn RTW Spring 2022 A spokesman for Green did not disclose any more details about the upcoming show, but it is understood that the designer has not left the Paris calendar, which he joined last year,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Which Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving?

Click here to read the full article. Major retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy and more are closing their doors on Thanksgiving due to the ongoing pandemic and to say thank you to their employees. For many retailers, this is the second year in a row that they are closing on the holiday. Last year, retailers closed their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow health and safety measures. This year, many stores are keeping up with the tradition as they saw it resonate with customers and employees. They are also changing up their Black Friday initiatives, hosting...
RETAIL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Dolce Vita, meet the City of Light. Roman jeweler Bulgari is preparing to bring a touch of Italian hospitality to Paris with the opening on Dec. 2 of its seventh hotel worldwide, located in the city’s Golden Triangle just two minutes’ walk from the tony Avenue Montaigne, where parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has its headquarters.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit Entirely redesigned by Italian-based architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, which has worked on all of Bulgari’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Roland Mouret Files for Administration

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – After trying, and failing, to raise fresh funds, Roland Mouret‘s brand has filed for administration, according to Companies House, the register of U.K. businesses. The business is vacating its Mayfair townhouse at 8 Carlos Place and has let go around 50 staff, according to industry sources. Earlier this year, Mouret’s company had welcomed Grosvenor as a minority investor, but the money was not enough to keep the business afloat.More from WWDRoland Mouret RTW Spring 2022Roland Mouret RTW Fall 2021Roland Mouret Pre-Fall 2020 Grant Thornton has been appointed as the administrator, and it is...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Beauty and More (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
WWD

Gucci Product Searches Spike After “House of Gucci” Film Release

Click here to read the full article. MANY HAPPY RETURNS: It looks like the eagerly-awaited “House of Gucci” will be bringing in more than box-office returns this holiday season. Cash registers should be ringing at Gucci as data showed a spike in searches for its handbags and clothes, coinciding with the film’s worldwide release this week. Fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com reported on Friday that there was a 257 percent jump in searches for Gucci bags compared to the prior week, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73 percent. Interest in Gucci slides, meanwhile, was up 75 percent week-on-week, it said.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy