HMRC pushes ahead with digital tax drive, even as it admits data security failures

The Government has “limited assurance” over whether the Kickstart scheme to help young people into work is having any positive effect, according to a new report.The National Audit Office (NAO) watchdog has cautioned that Government officials cannot be sure how high quality the jobs created by the scheme have been.The NAO also warned that more could be done to ensure the scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds, which has been extended to March 2022, is “targeted at those who need it the most”.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) launched the Kickstart programme in September 2020 after a rise in youth...

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO