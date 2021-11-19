ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HMRC pushes ahead with digital tax drive, even as it admits data security failures

By Lucy Fisher,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Concerns have been raised over HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) pushing ahead with the digitisation of tax, after its annual report revealed a security risk to the public’s data. The tax authority is pressing forward with its Making Tax Digital programme, which mandates that businesses and individuals must keep digital records...

