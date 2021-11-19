Bulls' Alex Caruso: Cleared to play

The Bulls point guard had a lookalike roaming around the Staples Center on Monday, thanks in part to girlfriend Mia Amabile, who watched Caruso’s current team defeat his old team, the Lakers, in his return to Los Angeles. Amabile was joined by her best friend Deb Chubb, according to Awesemo.com,...
Like a rollercoaster, the Lakers gameplay this season has been up and down. With a record hovering around .500 (7-6), they have failed to find any consistency, especially with different players coming in and out of the lineup with injuries. The main factor for this shoddy play has mainly come on the defensive end. After ranking first last season in defensive rating, the Lakers defense has ranged from lockdown to non-existent from quarter to quarter.
At the height of their existence, the Chicago Bulls won 6 NBA Championships with guys like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman leading the way. They embodied greatness at a scale that hasn't been seen since, especially for the franchise. You see, over the past few decades, Chicago hasn't...
Fan favorites are an interesting concept, because while they’re not stars, they’re also not like every other player on the team — if they were they wouldn’t be fan favorites. Alex Caruso was a fan favorite during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but just how popular he was clearly didn’t fully hit him until after he left.
Lonzo Ball was one of the key acquisitions for the Chicago Bulls during the offseason, coming to the team via a sign and trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over the course of the 2021-22 season, Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG, while shooting a career-high 44.7% from beyond the arc.
LeBron James has never been shy to show his love for Alex Caruso as the defensive juggernaut played a crucial role in their 2020 NBA championship run. Both players had the opportunity to meet since Caruso's departure in the offseason and could not hide their excitement. Caruso returned to Staples...
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has turned himself into one of the most popular players in the NBA. But beyond his everyman look, it’s his hustle and tenacity that has made him such a valuable contributor for winning teams. The Golden State Warriors could definitely use a player like that.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to let Alex Caruso leave this offseason was met with much criticism at the time. In hindsight, the move was even worse than originally believed. Caruso currently leads the league in steals with 2.5 per game, all while playing just 27.2 minutes per game. Nobody...
It’s a great time for Chicago Bulls fans, as their team continues to hover near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. While doubts on the Bulls’ legitimacy as a true title have been immediately cast by naysayers after Chicago went on a 4-0 start against teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season, Alex Caruso and company have done a magnificent job of silencing their critics. Following back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bulls are now back on track with two consecutive wins against teams inside the playoff picture of their respective conferences.
Despite arguably being LeBron James' most compatible teammate, Alex Caruso moved on from the Lakers, signing with the Bulls this past offseason. Why didn't he stay in LA?. Over the course of his 19-year career, LeBron James has had the privilege of playing alongside countless notable talents. In Miami it...
I would not be doing my job as the head of a Chicago Bulls blog if I didn’t open up these bullets with the following:. THE CHICAGO BULLS ARE SO BACK AND THE REST OF THE LEAGUE SHOULD BE IN THE FETAL POSITION CRYING MASSIVE TEARS. • I seriously can...
It’s been a few weeks since Netflix released its insanely popular Korean series Squid Game, but it’s still etched into many people’s minds. That includes a lot of NBA players, and one particular Chicago Bulls guard has an interesting take on a potential “Squid Game” within his team. In an...
When the Lakers lowballed Alex Caruso in free agency and essentially forced him to sign with the Chicago Bulls, a lot of heartbroken fans (myself included) circled this particular game on the regular season schedule. The GOAT is back home, and it certainly feels bittersweet. But it’s not just a potential Caruso revenge game the Lakers have to prepare for: Joining him is a dangerous Bulls team that has had a hot start to the season and is playing like one of the best teams in the league.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, which means Alex Caruso will make his bittersweet return to Staples Center. Of course, this time, Caruso will be wearing red instead of gold — a sight Lakers fans still haven’t gotten over. IRL, it will be even harder to […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis speaks out on facing Alex Caruso, Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Editor’s note: This is the Friday, Nov. 12 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. The Lakers could have had Alex Caruso back. They only needed to pay him. Based on how the Lakers have...
With the Los Angeles Lakers off to a slow start, questions of “what if?” linger when it comes to the team’s opportunity to retain Alex Caruso last offseason. While it was reported out of the Lakers camp that they were “aggressive” in trying to keep Caruso before he signed a four-year $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, Caruso elaborated on what happened during free agency on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast.
Nonetheless, several non-taxpaying teams outbid the Lakers, including the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Chicago not only offered a bigger payday for Caruso, but also a roster that showed it was serious about building a contender. He told his assembled family that he and his agent were going to take that offer back to the Lakers, but that if they couldn’t match, he was likely bound for Chicago.
After going undrafted in 2016, Alex Caruso flew under the radar and went unnoticed by most fans early on. Eventually, he found himself playing for L.A. during the 2017 Summer League, where he earned his first two-way contract after impressing the team with his performance. He never turned into a...
Former members of the Los Angeles Lakers, guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have continued to enjoy success away from the bright lights of Hollywood, as they seem to have found a home playing in Chicago for the Bulls. Chicago currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with an overall 8-3...
There will be a familiar face on the court Monday for the Los Angeles Lakers when the Chicago Bulls come into town. Alex Caruso, who signed with the Bulls on a four-year deal this summer, will be back in the place he carved out a career as a 3-and-D point guard.
