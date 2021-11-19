Bulls' Alex Caruso: Cleared to play

It’s a great time for Chicago Bulls fans, as their team continues to hover near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. While doubts on the Bulls’ legitimacy as a true title have been immediately cast by naysayers after Chicago went on a 4-0 start against teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season, Alex Caruso and company have done a magnificent job of silencing their critics. Following back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bulls are now back on track with two consecutive wins against teams inside the playoff picture of their respective conferences.

