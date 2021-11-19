ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports figures admirably called attention to Julius Jones case, but they can go only so far in remedying injustice

Cover picture for the articleIt was the definition of bittersweet. On Thursday, just hours before he was scheduled to be executed by the state, Julius...

The Independent

Julius Jones execution - update: Watch live as family calls on governor to stop the ‘lynching’ of their son

Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday. Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal. Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6...
The Independent

Oklahoma attorney general believes Julius Jones is ‘100%’ guilty as calls for clemency grow

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says he will support whatever Governor Kevin Stitt decides regarding clemency, but adds that he is 100 per cent sure that Julius Jones is guilty.In an interview with Evan Onstot of ABC affiliate KOCO, Mr O’Connor said: “I’ve reviewed the evidence three different times. I’ve looked at all the exhibits. And there’s no doubt in my mind.”He continued: “The unfortunate thing is that Mr Jones has never admitted, never repented, never asked the family to forgive him.”A growing protest movement is calling for the governor to grant Mr Jones clemency and stay his execution,...
The Independent

Julius Jones: Kim Kardashian reveals details of phone call as Oklahoma governor halts execution

Julius Jones’ life was spared just hours before he was set to be executed. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement just before 1:20pm EST announcing that he will commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility for parole. He also noted in the statement that in doing so, he is removing Jones’ eligibility for any further reduction in his sentence. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Mr Stitt said in the statement.After the...
Vice

Julius Jones Is Scheduled to Die Today

The day before her son’s scheduled execution, Madeline Davis-Jones had one request: a hug. That was denied Wednesday when her last visit to Julius Jones, her 41-year-old son who has been on Oklahoma’s death row since he was 19, was conducted on either side of a glass wall. Later, before...
