Apple has shared some photos from 'The Grove' store in Los Angeles following a major redesign. The entirely new Apple The Grove opened this Friday, November 19, at the popular shopping destination in Los Angeles. Located in the heart of the open-air plaza, the brand new store is nearly twice the size of the original building and was redesigned to be a new gathering place for the Los Angeles community to discover Apple’s products and services, get support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions or popular Photo Walks at The Grove.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO