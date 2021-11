Alvin Kamara doesn’t practice Thursday, the Saints official website reports. This is the second consecutive practice that Kamara has missed due to a knee injury. The Saints have categorized the knee sprain as mild and are likely playing it safe with their only actual offensive weapon, but if he were unable to practice Friday, then one would think he would not play Sunday against the Titans. The Saints did prepare for this event as several free-agent running backs were seen trying out earlier this week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO