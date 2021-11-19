ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 ways to quickly soften cream cheese and bring it to room temperature

By Molly Allen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOwby_0d2CMx2g00
Soft cream cheese is easier to whip, spread, or incorporate into other ingredients. Arx0nt/Getty Images

If you're working on a recipe that requires cream cheese to be softened, don't ignore this crucial step. Whether it's for cheesecake, batter, or frosting, using cold cream cheese can result in a lumpy texture, and no one wants that.

According to Christopher Arturo, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, the best way to soften cream cheese is to take it out of the refrigerator before you plan to use it, which takes about one hour.

But what if you forgot to pull it out in time, and don't have time to wait? Here are a few ways to speed up the process.

Cube it on a plate

If you're going the traditional route of softening cream cheese on the counter, cubing it into smaller portions will speed up the process.

Dicing up the block of cream cheese offers more surface area for warmth to get to. This method will soften the cream in about 30 minutes.

Remove the cream cheese from its carton and foil packaging. Cut the block into 1-inch cubes and leave it on a plate on the countertop to soften.

Run it through a stand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKHUE_0d2CMx2g00
Using a stand mixer is quick and gives the cream cheese a smoother texture. The Good Brigade/Getty Images

According to Arturo, the stand mixer method is the best way to soften cream cheese if you don't have time to let it sit on the counter. The method takes less than 5 minutes.

With the paddle attachment on the stand mixer, whip the cream cheese until it's softened, scraping the sides of the bowl with a spatula if necessary.

"This will make the cream cheese super smooth, which is amazing for baking, while aerating it slightly," he says. Another bonus? If you're adding additional ingredients to the cream cheese for a recipe, you can mix it all together easily.

Just be sure to always use the paddle attachment, rather than the whisk. "Cold cream cheese will easily bend the whisk," says Arturo.

Give it a warm water bath

Thawing cream cheese in warm water is a safer alternative to the microwave method, and will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Remove the cream cheese from the fridge and take it out of the carton. Check to make sure there are no punctures in the foil packaging because you don't want water seeping in.

Place the wrapped cream cheese in a bowl and fill the bowl with warm water. Do not use boiling water for this method. Be sure the cream cheese is fully submerged in the water and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

Use the microwave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07I50t_0d2CMx2g00
Be careful to not microwave cream cheese for too long or it will melt. Tetra Images/Getty Images

Using the microwave is one of the quickest methods for softening cream cheese, as it takes less than a minute

Just be careful and keep a close eye on the cream cheese. Even just a few seconds can cause the cream cheese to melt or separate.

To soften cream cheese using a microwave, remove the block of cream cheese from the carton and the foil wrapping. Place the cream cheese on a plate and microwave it for 10-second increments until softened.

Insider's takeaway

Taking time to soften cream cheese can seem like a pain, especially if you're ready to dive in on a recipe. But it can make all the difference in creating a creamy, smooth texture.

While you can always take the cream cheese out of the refrigerator and let it soften ahead of time, methods such as whipping it in a stand mixer, microwaving, or submerging the wrapped block in warm water will help to speed things up.

