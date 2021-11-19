Delroy Lindo Joins Marvel's Blade With Mahershala Ali

British-born American actor Delroy Lindo has been confirmed to be joining the upcoming Blade reboot. With little news on the progress of this new take on the vampire hunter, hearing this was quite the surprise. However, Marvel has yet to confirm on which character he’ll be playing in the reboot. Is there a reason for this? Probably, but I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering just who Delroy Lindo will be playing. I really hope Marvel releases more news on this soon, because Blade can be a major game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I just wonder if the reboot will give us a new take on the supporting characters of Blade as well. This is where the casting of Delroy Lindo raises some questions. The man is 69-years-old and whenever he’s on screen, he has that commanding presence that just forces you to pay attention to him. He’s been in some older movie, such as Malcolm X with Denzel Washington, Gone in 60 Seconds with Nicolas Cage, and Romeo Must Die with Jet Li. Last year, he had a leading role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods with Jonathan Majors and Chadwick Boseman. I must confess, I haven’t watched that yet, but that’s something I have to check out soon.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO