Delroy Lindo Joins Marvel's Blade With Mahershala Ali

By Matt Kim
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelroy Lindo is set to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindo is in final negotiations to join the cast of Marvel’s vampire hunter outing. No word on who Lindo will play, however. Lindo is currently seen...

BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues To Be A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s MCU Movie

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Eternals lie ahead. Following years of anticipation, Blade is finally set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this iteration of the Daywalker is set to be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which has plenty of fans excited. Despite this, many still hold a special place for Wesley Snipes’ iteration of the comic book hero. As a result, the superhero-loving public is always curious to get his thoughts on the reboot and its lead. So far, Snipes has been nothing but classy about the upcoming movie, and he recently continued this trend with a sweet post.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Blade Adds The Harder They Fall Star Delroy Lindo in Mysterious Role

Fans have been looking forward to seeing the Blade solo movie in the MCU ever since Mahershala Ali's casting as the daywalker was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con two years ago. Since then, there hasn't been much development on the casting side. But now, we know the first supporting player who will join Ali in the much-anticipated film.
MOVIES
Delroy Lindo
Bassam Tariq
Chadwick Boseman
Mahershala Ali
Spike Lee
Blade Star Mahershala Ali Breaks Silence After Eternals Post-Credits Scene Appearance

Blade star speaks out for the first time since making his MCU debut in Eternals. Warning: This article contains spoilers about the post-credits scene of Eternals. One of the scenes in Eternals that fans have been talking about is the second post-credits scene that focused on Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) as he opens an old chest that contains the Ebony Blade. Then, we hear the voice of an unseen character who has been identified as Mahershala Ali's Blade, making his long-awaited debut in the MCU.
MOVIES
Empire

Mahershala Ali Talks His Future As Blade In The MCU: ‘I’m Excited To Get Going’ – Exclusive

When is a spoiler warning in itself a spoiler? Well, when you’re dealing with the tangled web that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can be – so it’s important to tread very carefully. With that in mind, when we say that Empire spoke to Mahershala Ali recently, and that talk turned to his long-announced casting as Blade in the MCU, die-hard fans who are fully up-to-date with everything Marvel Studios has released this year will be particularly interested to hear what he said… for, well, reasons. But if you’re not fully up-to-date with this year’s Marvel output, you may want to stop here. Because the spoiler warning (which, to provide further warning, we are rapidly approaching now) will itself, inevitably end up being something of a spoiler in its own right. Empire cannot be held responsible for any upset caused by stumbling upon information you may not already know, but which has been in the public domain for a few days now.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Apple TV+’s ‘Swan Song’: Film Review | AFI 2021

There’s been no shortage of near-future sci-fi that bucks the trend of technological menace to explore instead the high-concept ways that scientific advancement can fill an emotional void in human lives. Spike Jonze’s Her and Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime are superior examples; this year has seen two fine entries in Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man and Kogonada’s After Yang. Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary, who won a 2016 Oscar for his short film Stutterer, mines that territory with his first feature, a soulful drama acted with great sensitivity by a strong cast, which unfolds to considerable atmospheric effect in the soft,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’ Review: The MCU’s Slapdash Holiday Series Is a Disney-Branded Lump of Coal

All I want for Christmas is for Marvel to stop treating its TV shows like filler. After an intriguing start with “WandaVision,” Kevin Feige’s debut MCU entries for Disney+ have been erratic, at best. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” dive-bombed from a missed opportunity to outright infamy, before the overstretched “Loki” offered a few enamoring moments amid an onslaught of over-communication. Debating what’s gone right and wrong with Marvel’s transition to TV has followed a similarly long-winded journey, but it’s hard to argue every episode so far is indispensable; fans will be able to follow the movies just fine...
TV SHOWS
thefashionistastories.com

Awkwafina & Mahershala Ali at the ''Swan Song'' 2021 AFI Fest Screening

On Friday(November 12th) Awkwafina and Mahershala Ali hit the red carpet for the 2021 AFI Fest screening of ''Swan Song'' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA. Awkwafina was serving us with some color, wearing a fuchsia STELLA MCCARTNEY dress which was accessorized with IRENE NEUWIRTH earrings, an orange JUDITH LEIBER clutch and two-tone ALDO pumps. I like the addition of the colored accessories but it's bugging me that the orange on the pumps & clutch don't match, not even close.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Mahershala Ali Makes a Triumphant Return to the Red Carpet

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. It's been a few years since Ali's had a film to promote, and while we're certain that the guy currently rebooting Blade has been using his time away wisely, we've missed him at premieres and awards-season events. Because, as this bottle-green velvet jacket (not a suit, but nonetheless paired with green pants and loafers) reminds us, the guy can flat-out dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali & Benjamin Cleary Contemplate Grief & Replicas For Apple Film – Contenders L.A.

Benjamin Cleary said his upcoming film Swan Song originated from his experience of losing three friends and his own existential questions about grief. “When something like that happens, you see the grief emanate out and affect everyone else around you,” Cleary said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel at the DGA Theater. “In a way I just started thinking about, ‘What if someone else close to me passes away? What if I were to pass away? What would happen to my family?'” Swan Song is Stutterer Oscar winner Cleary’s feature directorial debut and follows Ali as a man diagnosed with a...
MOVIES
Sentinel

Knife: Delroy Lindo joins the spreading of the sober Wonder Studios reboot

Although the sober horizon kid exit is still a long way off, after he has decided soberly to push back his sober place in theaters to refine the scenario, the reboot sober Cutting tool and child integration of the sober universe Wonder Studios go small little. It is the Movie Media reporter who shirks the announcement of an essential addition to its spreading, in the person of the vtran Delroy Lindo .
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Who Delroy Lindo Might Be Playing In The Blade Reboot

British-born American actor Delroy Lindo has been confirmed to be joining the upcoming Blade reboot. With little news on the progress of this new take on the vampire hunter, hearing this was quite the surprise. However, Marvel has yet to confirm on which character he’ll be playing in the reboot. Is there a reason for this? Probably, but I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering just who Delroy Lindo will be playing. I really hope Marvel releases more news on this soon, because Blade can be a major game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I just wonder if the reboot will give us a new take on the supporting characters of Blade as well. This is where the casting of Delroy Lindo raises some questions. The man is 69-years-old and whenever he’s on screen, he has that commanding presence that just forces you to pay attention to him. He’s been in some older movie, such as Malcolm X with Denzel Washington, Gone in 60 Seconds with Nicolas Cage, and Romeo Must Die with Jet Li. Last year, he had a leading role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods with Jonathan Majors and Chadwick Boseman. I must confess, I haven’t watched that yet, but that’s something I have to check out soon.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

When is Spider-Man joining MARVEL’s Avengers?

The web-slinging, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man definitely has a strong affinity with the PlayStation. Years before its release, Crystal Dynamics promised players that Spider-Man will join MARVEL’s Avengers as a console exclusive for PlayStation owners. The time has come for this to happen. So, when is Spider-Man’s MARVEL’s Avenger‘s release date?
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES

