In the Kitchen with Alessi: Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

 6 days ago

Our home chef, Lisa Stevenson, brings a taste of Italy to Windy City Weekend! Stevenson is an accountant based in northwest Indiana with a passion for cooking. Her and her step-sister, Laura, trade recipes and search the web for new dishes to create. We sent Lisa to the Cermak Fresh Market to pick up ingredients for the classic Italian dish, chicken fettucine alfredo.

Ingredients

-2 lbs of skinless chicken breast

-12 oz Fettuccine

-One White Onion

-1 lb Alessi White mushrooms

-3 large fresh garlic cloves

-Alessi Sea Salt and Pepper

-Italian Seasoning

-Alessi Garlic Breadsticks

-Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-Butter

-Fresh Parsley

-Half and Half

Recipe

-Place Alessi extra lite olive in pan, let it get hot, then sauté chicken until cooked through-set it aside

-In the same pan, add more Alessi olive oil and tablespoon of butter, add onions and sauté until soft/brown

-Add sliced white mushrooms to pan, stir occasionally and until mushrooms are slightly browned

-Add , minced fresh garlic to pan and stir

-Add 3 cups of half and half and let boil for 10 minutes on medium heat, stir until its slightly starts to thicken

-Add cooked chicken to pan

-Add cup of fresh chopped parsley

-Add 1 teaspoon of Alessi sea salt teaspoon of pepper, use seas salt according to taste

-Add cooked fettuccine and stir everything together

-Cover with a lid and let sauce coats the pasta for about 10 minutes

