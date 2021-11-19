ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Nonstop flights From Palm Springs to San Jose & Austin begin today

By City News Service
 6 days ago
Alaska Airlines began year-round nonstop service today to San Jose and seasonal service to Austin, Texas from Palm Springs International Airport.

The two new flights mean that Alaska now offers nonstop service to seven cities from Palm Springs, according to officials.

"With the start of year-round service to San Jose, Palm Springs is now just a short nonstop flight away to all three Bay Area airports," said Harry Barrett, Assistant Executive Director of Aviation. "The new seasonal service to Austin is connecting us to another of our top unserved markets. Austin and San Jose have long been on our wish list, and we're thankful to Alaska for connecting us to these two markets."

For more information, go to flyPSP.com .

Airlines and Destinations

AIRLINES RESERVATIONS BAGGAGE SERVICES NONSTOP DESTINATIONS STATUS RETURN / START DATE*
*Subject to change
AHA! (775) 439-0888 (775) 439-0888 Reno-Tahoe New! 01/03/2022
AIR CANADA (888) 247-2262 (888) 689-2247 Toronto
Vancouver 		Seasonal
Operating 		02/04/2022
ALASKA (800) 426-0333 (206) 878-8396 Austin
Boise
Everett
Portland
San Francisco
San Jose
Seattle 		Operating
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
12/16/2021
ALLEGIANT (702) 505-8888 (866) 719-3910 Bellingham
Boise
Des Moines
Eugene
Indianapolis
Nashville
Provo 		Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
AMERICAN (800) 433-7300 (800) 433-7300
Baggage Tracking Link 		Chicago ORD
Dallas DFW
Phoenix 		Operating
Operating
Operating
DELTA (800) 221-1212 (800) 325-8224
(760) 327-3569 at PSP 		Atlanta
Minneapolis
Salt Lake City
Seattle 		Seasonal
Seasonal
Operating
Operating 		12/18/2021
12/18/2021
FLAIR (855) 936-5656 (855) 936-5656 Edmonton
Toronto
Vancouver 		New!
New!
New! 		12/17/2021
12/15/2021
12/17/2021
JETBLUE (800) 538-2583 (866) 538-5438
(760) 904-5002 at PSP 		Boston
Fort Lauderdale
New York JFK 		Seasonal
New!
Operating 		12/25/2021
12/23/2021
SOUTHWEST (800) 435-9792 (800) 435-9792 Chicago MDW
Dallas Love
Denver
Las Vegas
Oakland
Portland
Phoenix
Sacramento 		New!
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating
Operating 		11/23/2021




11/20/2021
SUN COUNTRY (800) 359-6786 (888) 359-5586 Minneapolis Operating
SWOOP (587) 441-1001 (587) 441-1001 Edmonton New! 12/16/2021
UNITED (800) 241-6522 (800) 221-6903
(760) 320-8510 at PSP 		Chicago ORD
Denver
Houston
Los Angeles
San Francisco 		Operating
Operating
Operating
Seasonal
Operating


12/17/2021
WESTJET (888) 937-8538 (866) 666-6224 Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
Winnipeg 		Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Palm Springs International Airport Route Map

