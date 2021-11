Diggerland USA in West Berlin, NJ is announcing the expansion of The Water Main outdoor aquatic park. Planned for the 2022 season, The Water Main will be adding a wave pool, crossing activity pool, and additional amenities. Guests will be able to enjoy the massive new wave pool doubling the pool capacity of The Water Main. The wave pool will generate waves up to nearly 4-feet-high in various patterns. The zero-depth entrance will provide guests the choice to simply walk in, and relax with the gentle waves, or continue forward to brave the wave surge indicated by bell rings. Guests of all ages will enjoy the misting stations and water play elements that span the wave pool entrance allowing them to take a break in the spray and stay cool and wet while gearing up for another run at the waves.

WEST BERLIN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO