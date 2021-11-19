ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

As Michigan issues face mask advisory, CDC recommends vaccine boosters

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGTnH_0d2CM1N900

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday issued a face mask advisory. Everyone over the age of 2 is recommended to wear a face mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases climb in the state.

As we head into Thanksgiving, could Michigan’s mask advisory help curb cases?

I, 100%, support the mask advisory . Michigan’s case numbers have skyrocketed and we recently had the highest seven-day case rate for this year. In fact, we’re leading the nation at 589.3 cases per 100,000 people.

So yes, I strongly suggest people mask up when indoors, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not. Let’s not forget that we’re dealing with the delta variant, a highly transmissible variant — plus flu season is here.

We’re also heading into cold weather when people spend more time indoors. And we’ve got the holidays and family gatherings ahead of us. So, I am concerned for my fellow Michiganders and what may lay ahead if we don’t take precautions now.

And whether you like it or not, masks work. Science backs this up. There was a study published Thursday that found COVID-19 infection rates dropped by 53% when people wore masks. And another study involving 200 countries found 46% fewer negative COVID-19 outcomes when masks were mandated. So, in my opinion, they are a very effective tool against the coronavirus.

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults . But back in September, when Pfizer first requested boosters for all, the FDA said there wasn’t enough supporting data. Now, they have changed their mind.

First, there’s growing data that shows our COVID-19 vaccines are waning over time. Researchers analyzed our three vaccines between February and October, and here’s what they found:

  • Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness dropped from 86% to 43%
  • Moderna’s dropped from 89% to 58%
  • Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot dose dropped from 86% to 13%

Secondly, more vaccinated people are being hospitalized. Now, let me stress that these numbers are nowhere near hospitalization rates for people who are not vaccinated. But we are now seeing more folks over the age of 65 in emergency rooms who received two vaccine doses. However, this is not too surprising since this age group was the first in line for the shots.

The good news is: Booster shots can restore protection rates. The FDA had wanted more data, and that’s what Pfizer provided. Clinical trials showed a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine upped the efficacy rate to 95% against COVID-19 when compared with two doses.

When compared to the unvaccinated group, the efficacy rate rose to 98%. In addition to that, data from Israel found people aged 60 and up that were given a booster shot were less likely to get severely ill.

Now, I got my booster shot several weeks ago because I work in the health care field. So, I am a supporter of booster shots six months after getting the second dose. And I also strongly recommend that everyone do their part, wear masks and follow pandemic precautions.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Michiganders
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?

DETROIT – Michigan’s fourth wave has reached a new height. Our 7-day moving new case average is now 7,353 -- the highest we’ve recorded for the entire pandemic. But why? Why is Michigan experiencing this large and extended surge now?. Experts believe there are many potential factors at play. Children...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy