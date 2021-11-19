ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago
Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 1.70% to $160.55 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Alphabet Inc#Trading Day#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Ibm
