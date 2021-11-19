ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial...

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
