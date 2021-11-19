Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

A few quality tech stocks have underperformed in 2021, but analysts say they'll recover. Buy-the-dip investors should check out these tech stocks. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year through Nov. 23, and the technology sector has once again led the charge higher. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLK), which tracks the tech components of the S&P 500, is up 30% in 2021, for example, but a small number of high-quality tech stocks haven't participated in the rally. If you missed out on this year's tech stock boom, are looking to rebalance your portfolio or are simply hunting for opportunities to buy the dip in overlooked tech stocks, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are down at least 10% over the past six months, according to Morningstar analysts.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO