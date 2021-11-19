ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says buy these best-of-breed tech stocks first as Nasdaq gets hit

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday laid out a strategy for equity investors who are trying to navigate this week's Nasdaq Composite slide. The "Mad Money" host said the first group of tech stocks to look to buy consists of Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia, among others. "These best-of-breed stocks tend to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled over 9% on Friday, dragging smaller tokens down, after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Five Below Earnings: What To Watch

Sales growth likely accelerated through late October. Five Below is aiming to push profit margins higher with help from its new $10-and-below section. Management might be extra bullish about the store growth potential in 2022. After trailing the market for most of the last few months, Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Fb Stock#Nasdaq Composite Index#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
US News and World Report

7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy

A few quality tech stocks have underperformed in 2021, but analysts say they'll recover. Buy-the-dip investors should check out these tech stocks. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year through Nov. 23, and the technology sector has once again led the charge higher. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLK), which tracks the tech components of the S&P 500, is up 30% in 2021, for example, but a small number of high-quality tech stocks haven't participated in the rally. If you missed out on this year's tech stock boom, are looking to rebalance your portfolio or are simply hunting for opportunities to buy the dip in overlooked tech stocks, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are down at least 10% over the past six months, according to Morningstar analysts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European stocks slump with travel names hard hit as investors fret over new COVID variant

European stocks fell sharply early Friday, with heavy losses for travel stocks and energy names after a new potentially highly contagious variant of COVID was detected in South Africa. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 3.8% to 465, with the German DAX down 3.5%, the French CAC 40 sliding 4.3% and the FTSE 100 index down 3.4%. The U.K. has announced it will halt travel from South Africa and several other African countries as of Friday. Shares of International Consolidated Airlines slid 10%, cruise operator Carnival slumped 16% and Deutsche Lufthansa dropped 12%. Energy names also weighed heavily as crude fell more than 5% to $73.91 a barrel. BP shares fell 8%.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

This IPO Stock Has Potential for Multibagger Returns

The company is founder-led, and executives have lots of skin in the game. The product is very cheap, convenient, and valuable for users. Let's face it: We thought the internet would make us all supersmart. While it has obviously helped some, all it really did was create a new problem: information overload. We are bombarded with more information than our brains were ever designed to take in. That's a huge problem for smaller companies that are trying to get customers' attention.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Cars.com Shares Trading Higher Today?

Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) will replace DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal likely to be completed by December 2. Cars.com is an online...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is UiPath Stock a Smart Buy?

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), a technology that seeks to boost workplace efficiency with software robots. Notably, RPA is the fastest-growing segment of the software market, and UiPath has been recognized as the industry leader by both Gartner and Forrester Research. In this Backstage Pass video, which...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow falls 50 points on losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Goldman Sachs

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs are retreating Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 53 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have declined $4.19 (1.4%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $5.22 (1.3%), combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Coca-Cola (KO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.44% to $287.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $8.37 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 1.682%. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy