Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75%...

The Motley Fool

Five Below Earnings: What To Watch

Sales growth likely accelerated through late October. Five Below is aiming to push profit margins higher with help from its new $10-and-below section. Management might be extra bullish about the store growth potential in 2022. After trailing the market for most of the last few months, Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock...
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Twilio vs. Unity Software

While Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) operate in different corners of the software services market, each of these tech companies is poised to benefit from powerful trends. Growth-focused investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy. Read on to see where two Motley Fool contributors come down on the debate.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Is UiPath Stock a Smart Buy?

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), a technology that seeks to boost workplace efficiency with software robots. Notably, RPA is the fastest-growing segment of the software market, and UiPath has been recognized as the industry leader by both Gartner and Forrester Research. In this Backstage Pass video, which...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Cars.com Shares Trading Higher Today?

Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) will replace DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal likely to be completed by December 2. Cars.com is an online...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Stock#Sap Se#Msft#Apple Inc#Aapl#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Sap Se Adr#Automated Insights#Factset
The Motley Fool

Is SoFi a Smart Buy After Earnings?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently reported its third-quarter results, and it continues to grow at an impressive pace. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 11, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discusses the results and what investors should keep in mind about this fintech disruptor. Jason Hall: This is a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow drops 150 points on losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Nike

Behind negative returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday morning. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Nike (NKE) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 155 points, or 0.4%, lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $6.60 (2.3%) while those of Nike have dropped $3.70 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) Microsoft (MSFT) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.65% higher to $658.29 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $42.70 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.27% higher to $47.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.06 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.44% to $287.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $8.37 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 1.682%. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy

A few quality tech stocks have underperformed in 2021, but analysts say they'll recover. Buy-the-dip investors should check out these tech stocks. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year through Nov. 23, and the technology sector has once again led the charge higher. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLK), which tracks the tech components of the S&P 500, is up 30% in 2021, for example, but a small number of high-quality tech stocks haven't participated in the rally. If you missed out on this year's tech stock boom, are looking to rebalance your portfolio or are simply hunting for opportunities to buy the dip in overlooked tech stocks, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are down at least 10% over the past six months, according to Morningstar analysts.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Apple (AAPL) Stock: $175 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $175 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $175 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst David Vogt is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Vogt noted...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

