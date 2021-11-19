Catching up with the 11 Day Power Play

Now heading into its fifth year, the 11 Day Power Play has become a community cause over its four years in existence. According to executive director and co-founder Amy Lesakowski, the effort is heading toward its fundraising goal of $2 million. Since the inception of the 11 Day Power Play, Lesakowski says nearly $7 million has been raised for "Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish and, just recently, we've added the Children's Hospital and Roswell Park Collaboration for the Blood and Cancer Disorders Program."
Comments / 0