Buffalo, NY

Catching up with the 11 Day Power Play

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECTRUM NEWS 1 VIDEO: The 11 Day Power Play is at...

spectrumlocalnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo’s 11 Day Power Play fundraiser returns to the ice Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The 11 Day Power Play is back, ready to drop the puck for another 11 straight days. This year, there will be two games going on at Buffalo Riverworks’ two outdoor rinks. On one ice surface, two teams of 20 players will be looking to break the...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Eat, Sleep, Play: 11 Day Power Play kicks off at Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday was day one of the 11 Day Power Play, a fundraiser for several local organizations, News 4 was at Buffalo Riverworks today for the puck drop. 11 days and nothing but eat, sleep and play hockey. That’s what 40 volunteers are doing starting today for the 11 Day Power Play.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Basketball
City
Buffalo, NY
chatsports.com

Catching up with Peyton Krebs & Seth Appert

Fresh off of a dominant 5-1 win against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins, the Rochester Americans held a practice skate Thursday to begin preparing for Friday’s matchup against the Cleveland Monsters. After practice, I jumped on a media call and got in a few questions for the Amerks Head Coach...
NHL
wbfo.org

Millions raised as 11 Day Power Play drops the puck on its fifth year

Now heading into its fifth year, the 11 Day Power Play has become a community cause over its four years in existence. According to executive director and co-founder Amy Lesakowski, the effort is heading toward its fundraising goal of $2 million. Since the inception of the 11 Day Power Play, Lesakowski says nearly $7 million has been raised for "Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish and, just recently, we've added the Children's Hospital and Roswell Park Collaboration for the Blood and Cancer Disorders Program."
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hockey players take to the ice for 11-Day Power Play fundraiser; hockey players share their stories of cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Day one of the 11-day-power play is in the books. Forty hockey players hit the ice on Sunday to play hockey for eleven days straight to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish WNY, Camp Good Days and the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program. The goal is to raise […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

11-Day Power Play close to reaching $2 million goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the ice at Riverworks, players are having much better luck than the Sabres. We’re six days into the 11-Day Power Play, and organizers are almost at their goal. The players have raised more than $1.9 million for Roswell Park and other cancer-related causes. This year,...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

11 Day Power Play ends with another new world record

SPECTRUM NEWS 1 VIDEO: A new world record for longest hockey game has been set, and millions of dollars was raised to fight cancer. The 11 Day Power Play hit its goal Wednesday evening. Spectrum News 1 sports anchor Kevin Carroll takes us to Buffalo Riverworks, where cancer has been put on ice.
NHL
WIVB

11-Day Power Play wraps up, raising $2 million for cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 11-Day Power Play wrapped up at Riverworks Wednesday night. This year, the players set a new world record for the longest hockey game ever played. The new record is 251 hours and 30 minutes. The players in Buffalo beat the old record by more than 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY

