Children’s Advocacy Center’s new “Hope House”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the first time in 30 years, the Children’s Advocacy Center, now of “Greater West Texas,” has expanded services helping thousands in San Angelo and surrounding Concho Valley counties.

Development Director Justin Deloach says they wanted the new “Hope House” facility to feel home like.

Concho Valley children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect now have a child-centered location for interviews and coordinated investigations.

Deloach is quick to point out Hope House is not a shelter, it’s where the darkest details of a child’s abuse come out, and it’s the first expansion of Hope House facilities in 30 years.

Deloach says they went from five-thousand square feet to 35-thousand square feet when the new facility opened in September.

Advocates meet with family members to explain what will happen and then the child is introduced to a trained forensic interviewer who is a staff member at Hope House of the Children’s Advocacy Center, then the child is taken into an interview room.

The interviewers are trained to start the story with the child, and anyone assisting with the legal case is on the other side of the wall listening.

It’s designed to keep the child from telling a traumatic story over and over.

Deloach says they’re very up front about what the child will be doing, but at the same time, they’re also trying to explain to the family that it’s a moment where the child gets to tell his or her story.

The new facility allows the Children’s Advocacy Center to help a much larger number of people with abuse cases along with outreach, eduation and prevention and family service programs.

Deloach says they’ve grown some 30 percent over the last three years, each year. In 2015, they were seeing 15-hundred individuals…in 2021 they’re now seeing some 68-hundred.

The goal is not just to prevent child abuse, but to help family members make a difference in their own lives.

