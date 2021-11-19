ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Children’s Advocacy Center’s new “Hope House”

By Carolyn McEnrue
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbai6_0d2CKL9g00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the first time in 30 years, the Children’s Advocacy Center, now of “Greater West Texas,” has expanded services helping thousands in San Angelo and surrounding Concho Valley counties.

Development Director Justin Deloach says they wanted the new “Hope House” facility to feel home like.

Concho Valley children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect now have a child-centered location for interviews and coordinated investigations.

Deloach is quick to point out Hope House is not a shelter, it’s where the darkest details of a child’s abuse come out, and it’s the first expansion of Hope House facilities in 30 years.

Deloach says they went from five-thousand square feet to 35-thousand square feet when the new facility opened in September.

Rust St. Ministries deploy ‘Operation Fire Box’

Advocates meet with family members to explain what will happen and then the child is introduced to a trained forensic interviewer who is a staff member at Hope House of the Children’s Advocacy Center, then the child is taken into an interview room.

The interviewers are trained to start the story with the child, and anyone assisting with the legal case is on the other side of the wall listening.

It’s designed to keep the child from telling a traumatic story over and over.

Deloach says they’re very up front about what the child will be doing, but at the same time, they’re also trying to explain to the family that it’s a moment where the child gets to tell his or her story.

The new facility allows the Children’s Advocacy Center to help a much larger number of people with abuse cases along with outreach, eduation and prevention and family service programs.

Deloach says they’ve grown some 30 percent over the last three years, each year.  In 2015, they were seeing 15-hundred individuals…in 2021 they’re now seeing some 68-hundred.

The goal is not just to prevent child abuse, but to help family members make a difference in their own lives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Non-profits give back to community on day of thanks

WACO, Texas — While many are cooking and sharing time with family, some are giving back to the community by sharing meals with those who might just need an extra hand. Friends for Life and The Salvation Army are just two of the many non-profit organizations that were helping people receive a meal on this […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Meet Keith

There is a huge need to find families who are up for adopting older teenagers…. In this week’s Forever Family, we want you to meet 17-year-old Keith. He’s is an articulate and intelligent teenager who aspires to join the military and become an automotive mechanic. He’s got quite the jumpstart as he’s already earned his […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Society
KLST/KSAN

Texas organizations creating care packages for deployed soldiers

WACO, Texas – Veterans of Foreign Wars and Texans Helping Others are collecting donations of hygiene and non-perishable items to show their support for soldiers protecting our Nation. The majority of the Waco National Guard Unit 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, has been deployed to assist at the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Groesbeck High School art club brings holiday cheer to downtown

GROESBECK, Texas — The city of Groesbeck is getting into the holiday spirit with some very special window art. The art club from Groesbeck High School took on the project of decorating local business windows for the holiday season. This is the first time a project like this has been done and the students, and […]
GROESBECK, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy