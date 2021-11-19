ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Review: Andrew Garfield Is Extraordinary in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tribute to Jonathan Larson

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Larson will forever be a young genius. He changed musical theater in his 30s with Rent, but tragically died before the show opened due to an aortic dissection. Instead of a long career filled with stunning work, we can only glimpse at Larson’s origin, which he crafted himself with the...

solzyatthemovies.com

tick, tick…BOOM! Honors Jonathan Larson

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM!, honors the work of the late Rent creator and composer Jonathan Larson. I’m going to be completely honest. I went into this film without really being familiar with Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) work. Well, aside from the famous song from Rent. However, tick, tick…BOOM! is a project that didn’t know anything about in terms of music or stage play. But anyway, that didn’t stop me from enjoying the film on Thursday afternoon. This film is not about Rent even though the hit musical is always lurking just beneath the surface. No, this one is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical written by Larson. Larson would also never see Rent in the theater, dying the night before the first preview of an aortic aneurysm. His work would go onto inspire many, including this film’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
CBS News

Andrew Garfield on the musical "Tick, Tick … BOOM!"

The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-Man, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, and an AIDS victim in "Angels in America," stars in a new film, "Tick, Tick … BOOM!," a musical inspired by the life of "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Garfield about what compelled him to take on his first musical role; and with the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reveals how he found out whether Garfield could sing.
The Independent

Tick, Tick... Boom! review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is the ultimate defence of theatre kids

Dir: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens. Cert 12, 115 minutesTheatre kids are always a little insufferable. It’s just part of their DNA. And Tick, Tick… Boom! is created entirely by them and for them, adapted by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda from a stage show by Rent’s Jonathan Larson. Inevitably, this will annoy some – they’ll find it all far too earnest, too shameless in its desire for likeability. But what other kind of person would seek a life where every emotion lives in search of a beat? Who else...
The Guardian

Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
Middletown Press

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility.
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
Broadway.com

tick, tick...BOOM! Isn't Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Directing Credit on IMDb

Tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show, arrives on Netflix on November 19. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film, which stars fellow Tony winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, who has already received praise for his directorial debut, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie. A very fun fact was revealed during the sit-down: tick, tick...BOOM! isn't technically his first directing credit—at least, not on IMDb. "In the early days of IMDb, you didn't need to prove you'd made a movie. My friend Adam and I made a 40-minute movie over the course of three sleepovers in tenth grade called Clayton's Friends," he explained. "It literally was a sleepover movie. I can't get it off IMDb." Read the riveting description of that project here, and watch the full interview below.
imdb.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video — Film News In Brief

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video. Netflix released a music video of students from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and New York performing “Louder than Words” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name.
BBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 'dirty secret' hidden in Tick, Tick... Boom!

For his debut as a film director, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda turned to some unlikely source material - an unfinished one-man show by the late Jonathan Larson. The composer and lyricist of the groundbreaking 1990s musical Rent, Larson was a force of nature. Tall, gangly, with a mess of black hair and ambition to burn.
thatshelf.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! is a Phenomenal Musical Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a household name when it comes to stellar musicals like Hamilton and In the Heights, so when it came to adapting Jonathan Larson’s rock monologue Tick, Tick… BOOM!, it was fitting that Miranda be the one to helm it. After all, Larson’s fingerprints are all over Miranda’s life, as he grew up watching Larson’s smash hit Rent and was influenced by it.
The Atlantic

Tick, Tick … Boom Is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Best Work Since Hamilton

Jonathan Larson is someone who writes like he is running out of time. That’s the underlying message of “30/90,” the first song in his original musical Tick, Tick … Boom and an energized ballad about the theatrical composer’s worries that he hasn’t accomplished enough—at the age of 30. As he hammers away at a piano, Larson notes that his idol, the composer Stephen Sondheim, contributed to his first Broadway show at the age of 27. Meanwhile, Larson is still toiling in obscurity, living in an unheated loft in early-’90s New York and trying to break through in the world of theater.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ on Netflix, an Off-Broadway Biographical Musical That Showcases Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Gifts

Another day, another assurance that we’re smack in the middle of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s moment. Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! is his directorial debut, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson, who wrote it prior to his most famous work, Rent. Miranda’s film casts Andrew Garfield as Larson, and sticks to the original script — which is a way of saying the story is about Larson’s early struggles as a writer, and doesn’t encompass his death at age 35, just prior to Rent’s debut, so you needn’t gird yourself for a heavy cry. The biggest question heading into every musical is whether it appeals to casual viewers or only those privy to the song-and-dance shtick; let’s find out which lane it’s in.
Collider

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Writing the Songs in ‘Encanto’ and Working With One of His Musical Heroes on ‘The Little Mermaid’

From Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the family has been blessed with a unique magic gift, except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), an ordinary teenager still trying to find her place and value among the generations in her vibrant and lively community when she learns that the Madrigal magic may very well be in danger.
Cinema Blend

The Awesome Influence Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom Had On Disney’s Encanto

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are certainly spoiled for choice these days. Whether they want to see his unique approach to filmmaking as director of tick, tick….BOOM! or listen to his catchy songs in Disney’s Encanto, there’s countless ways to enjoy the Tony winner’s talent. What’s interesting, however, is how these two seemingly dissimilar projects - which were released almost simultaneously - actually influenced each other.
