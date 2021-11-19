ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Puppies, Fake Apps Among Scams Better Business Bureau Says to Watch for in Holiday Season

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The organization released a "Naughty List" of potential holiday scams designed to take advantage of people during the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Don't fall for these clever Black Friday scams this year

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The day after Thanksgiving is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and despite a worldwide pandemic, shoppers spent a record $9 billion on Black Friday back in 2020, an increase of 21.6% over the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics.
AMAZON
TechRadar

Black Friday scammers are turning to low-tech phone scams

Scammers have adopted new tactics to ensure the success of their phishing campaigns ahead of Black Friday and this year's holiday shopping season at a time when consumers have eschewed retail stores in favor of online shopping. According to a new report from the email security company Inky, scammers have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Puppies#Privacy Policies#Holiday Sales#Bbb Scam Tracker
wvua23.com

Don’t get bamboozled by holiday shopping scams

As more and more people spend less time in stores and more shopping online, there’s an increased potential for deal-seekers to find themselves out of their hard-earned cash instead. Better Business Bureau Central and South Alabama Communications Manager Alex Derencz said he expects plenty of online shoppers this year, meaning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thesource.com

Better Business Bureau Releases 12 Scams Of Christmas List

With the holidays just around the corner scams targeting the public are on the rise. The Better Business Bureau wants to help consumers not be vulnerable to scams. Last week they released their annual 12 scams of Christmas list which reveals what things consumers should be aware of during the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
azbigmedia.com

5 online shopping scams to avoid this holiday season

A new study projects online shopping scams will surge this holiday season as consumers set to spend a record $207 billion online. Fake websites, Instagram giveaways, and Secret Santa contents are the common scams consumer need to avoid right now. SocialCatfish.com today released a study on Online Shopping Scams to...
ARIZONA STATE
vanceairscoop.com

FBI warns consumers of popular online holiday scams

Holiday shopping already is in full swing, and consumers are being warned by law enforcement that the holiday shopping season is open season for online criminals who want to steal money and personal information. “Shoppers need to be aware there are unscrupulous people out there working overtime to spoil your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Sleep Easier by Protecting Yourself Against Hotel Scams

Planning to stay in a hotel soon? Scammers consider tourists and business travelers easy targets, so always stay aware and protect your personal information. Learn about hotel scams and stop the scammers from separating you from your cash. Here are five common hotel scams to be aware of:. Fake Website.
PUBLIC SAFETY
977wmoi.com

Stop Scams by Reporting to the Better Business Bureau

If you have been a victim of a scam or someone is attempting to scam you, contact the Better Business Bureau and report it, says President and CEO in Central Illinois Jessica Tharp:. “The only way to stop a scam is to report it. We share all of our data...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediafeed.org

Buyers beware: ‘Tis the season of online shopping scams

While consumers were already shopping more online, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend even more. But cyber thieves abound, and online shopping can come with various risks. According to a new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), nearly 3 in 4 (74.8%) consumers lost money in an online purchase...
INTERNET
CreditCards.com

Avoid credit card fraud this holiday season

As online sales soar and supply chain issues reduce inventory, fraudsters are setting up fake websites claiming to sell goods in high demand and trying to steal charitable donations. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired....
CREDITS & LOANS
News Talk KIT

‘Tis The Season to Give But Watch Out For Scams

'Tis the season for holiday shopping - and also holiday scams. Swindlers are out in full force during the holidays, capitalizing on these busy times. Washington State is the 14th most at risk state in the nation. Leeta Scott, director of the A-A-R-P Fraud Fighter Call Center in Washington state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hectic holiday season: Shipping, shopping, job scams to watch out for

You keep hearing it from us, but that’s because it’s true: The pandemic is making it easier and easier for scammers to take advantage of people. And the hectic holiday season only makes people more vulnerable to scams. With so much going on, and so many pandemic-induced delays and shortages,...
SHOPPING
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
642K+
Followers
70K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy