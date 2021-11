The past year and a half have been stressful on many fronts for Chris Aragon, a caregiver for his older brother who has cerebral palsy. "The left side of his body is atrophied and smaller than his right side, and he has trouble getting around. He's kind of like a big teenager," says Aragon, 60, who is part Apache and lives with his brother on the Fort Berthold Reservation of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, in North Dakota.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO