Report: Saul Niguez Admits Chelsea Mistake Following Atletico Madrid Loan Move

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez has reportedly 'admitted' that his move to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid was a mistake, according to Spanish media.

The midfielder joined Thomas Tuchel's side on transfer deadline day but has struggled to get regular first team minutes.

And as per Marca via Sport Witness, Saul does not hide away from the fact that his move to Chelsea was a mistake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSUk7_0d2CIXQk00
IMAGO / Action Plus

However, the report continues to say that he is 'generally happy with his English adventure', knowing that it will add experience to his game.

Marca continue to confirm that he will remain with Chelsea for the rest of his loan period, planning to prove himself to Tuchel over the coming months.

He has made five appearances for the Blues so far since his move but will be hoping to force his way into the team on a more regular basis as he looks to earn a spot back in the Spain national squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSDpQ_0d2CIXQk00
IMAGO / Sportimage

It was previously reported that Atletico Madrid are unhappy with Saul's minutes during his spell at Chelsea.

The Spaniards will be hoping that the situation improves as Saul looks to earn his place in the Chelsea side.

However, it will be difficult as Tuchel's team sit top of the Premier League table and have a wealth of options in the middle of the park.

More Chelsea Coverage

