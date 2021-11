Your Old Droog first came into the public eye about seven years ago, roughly two eternities in the hip-hop world. But to his (and our) ongoing benefit, the New York-based rapper has never wavered from making immersive and lyrical collections of music with whip-smart wordplay and a nearly flawless beat selection. Space Bar, Droog's fourth album of 2021, is out on November 29, and today you can hear its lead single "Meteor Man" with guest rappers Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods.

