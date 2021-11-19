ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

By Clayton Davis
 6 days ago
Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility.

Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith.

Listen to the full interview with actor Robin de Jesús in the latest edition of Variety ’s Awards Circuit Podcast below!

Latino actor de Jesús is in the midst of a breakout in Hollywood. His turn in Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s directorial debut has received large amounts of praise after debuting at the AFI Film Festival earlier this month. Along with co-star Andrew Garfield, who will be heavily in contention for an Oscar nomination in best actor, de Jesús’ sensitive and impactful turn is just as worthy of consideration for a supporting actor nom. His role acts, in many ways, as the emotional heartbeat of the musical, which may not be as well known to consumers. The film is adapted by screenwriter Steven Levenson, and also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford.

The Connecticut native is a well-known and accomplished theater actor, after delivering performances in original stage productions like “In the Heights” (2008), “La Cage aux Folles” (2010) and most recently “The Boys in the Band” (2019), which was adapted into a film on Netflix and helmed by Joe Montello. He’s also had stints in popular shows like “Wicked” and “Rent.”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast is hosted by Clayton Davis, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Jenelle Riley and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in movies. Michael Schneider is the producer and Drew Griffith edits. Each week, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every week.

Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Spider-Man’ Opens the Multiverse; Mel Gibson Lands a Job Directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

In this episode of “The Take,” we discuss the new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which gave Marvel fans a closer look at the multiverse and includes past villains from other timelines, but where are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? Also, the cast of “Harry Potter” is reuniting for an HBO Max special, with no mention of controversial author JK Rowling.
Variety

Will Smith’s 10 Best Performances

If Tom Hanks is America’s Dad, then Will Smith is the cool big brother. Smith has received some of the best reviews of his career for his performance as Serena and Venus Williams’ father in “King Richard,” which is finally hitting theaters this weekend, in addition to streaming on HBO Max. After the world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September, Smith has emerged as one of the leading contenders for best actor. To celebrate the movie’s opening, Variety is ranking the 10 best performances of his film career so far.
Variety

Why Uzo Aduba’s New Broadway Role Reminds Her of ‘Jaws’

Uzo Aduba does not play a great white shark in Lynn Nottage’s new Broadway comedy “Clyde’s” — but her role in the show does make her think, somewhat surprisingly, of “Jaws.” Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: The Emmy-winning star of “In Treatment” and “Orange Is the New Black” plays the title character in the production, but there are long stretches of time when Clyde, the proprietor of a roadside diner that employs the formerly incarcerated, is mostly absent from the proceedings. Even when she’s not onstage, however, the prickly and intimidating Clyde is always looming over the action. “It made me think...
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
Variety

Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall and Naomi Watts to Announce Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts will serve as the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards announcers, Variety has exclusively learned. The three acclaimed actors will announce the best of independent cinema on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 am PT on Film Independent’s YouTube channel. The three actors will announce the nominees in the categories of best feature, first feature, director, screenplay, first screenplay, male lead, female lead, supporting male, supporting female, cinematography, editing, international film, documentary and John Cassavetes Award. In addition, they’ll also announce the recipients of the Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film’s cast. The nominees...
Time Out Global

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Trigger warning for everyone born before 1990: This musical contains repeated discussion of the horrors of turning 30 which may cause distress or embarrassment. In its defence, author and protagonist Jonathan Larson tragically died at just 35, immediately prior to the premiere of his best-known work, Rent, and soon after writing this semi-autobiographical piece. For Larson, time really was running out – and that’s a sense that Hamilton author, and now debutant movie director, Lin-Manuel Miranda captures expertly.
Polygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda transforms Tick, Tick… Boom! into a powerful ode to his hero

In 1990, Rent writer-composer Jonathan Larson turned 30 years old. At the time, he was living in a spartan loft in Lower Manhattan, near SoHo, and working part-time in a diner while developing a science-fiction musical called Superbia, based on George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the eight years since he graduated from Adelphi University on Long Island, Larson had developed a reputation in New York’s theatrical community as a promising young talent. But he was broke, and frustrated by how slowly his career was moving. He was still three years away from the first workshop of Rent, a groundbreaking, smash-success musical which wouldn’t officially premiere until 1996 — on the night Larson unexpectedly died.
imdb.com

Tick, Tick...Boom! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

When "Tick, Tick...Boom!" was announced, everyone and their mother had an opinion about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tribute to "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson. I didn't; I am an outside observer who was friends with the theater kids but wasn't one herself. If you heard me sing or watched me dance, you'd know I'm better off in the audience, anyway. The last new musical I watched was "Anna and the Apocalypse," and that was a film festival screening I went into with no information.
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield Call ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ a “Love Letter to Jon Larson”

Tick, Tick… Boom!, the Netflix musical following Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in the years before he wrote the Broadway hit, premiered at Los Angeles’ AFI Fest on Wednesday, officially unveiling Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut. The Hamilton creator, who in his early theater days played the starring role in the show, said that he chose to step behind the camera for this one as the stage musical “really clarified whether I wanted to do this for a living or not” after seeing it in college, as well as Larson being the one “who made me want to write musicals in the first...
NewsTimes

Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Was 'The Most Joyous Set I've Ever Been On'

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Entertainment Weekly

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick...Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson

Pan left...close up on the steeple of the church.... Rent character Mark Cohen sings these words as he ponders the dissolution of his found family and the role he plays as an observer of their lives, hiding behind his camera. One of composer Jonathan Larson's most enduring creations, Mark has a distinctive early '90s indie filming style — one that pops up in the new frame story director Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Tick, Tick...Boom!, another Larson musical now coming to the big screen (and Netflix).
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video — Film News In Brief

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video Netflix released a music video of students from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and New York performing “Louder than Words” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name.  The four participating public high schools and one non-profit youth theater include the Baltimore School for the Arts, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in Dallas, the Chicago School for the Arts, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
People

Lin-Manuel Miranda on How Rent Changed His Life and Led Him to Direct Tick, Tick…Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda comes full circle with his movie directorial debut Tick, Tick…Boom!. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Tony winner, 41, shares a powerful story about key moments in his life, including the first time he saw Jonathan Larson's influential musical Rent on Broadway and how the experience impacted his writing. Miranda would go on to write his iconic musical Hamilton. He's now adapted Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! into his first film as director.
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' on Netflix

On the cusp of his 30th birthday – a young theater composer tries to navigate love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in the Big Apple. Gino recently sat down with the stars of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" on Netflix.
The New Yorker

“Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: tick, tick … BOOM!

I’m often left cold by a story about a story. While many great films have been made about the travails of artists, the narrow subset of movies that are specifically about the making of a different great work often feel like supplementary material. Think of last year’s “Mank,” a movie I’m sure you’ve already forgotten; to me, a movie about “Citizen Kane” can never be as interesting as … well, “Citizen Kane.”
