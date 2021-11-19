ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Time’s Up Will Lay Off Most of Its Staff Ahead of ‘Major Reset’

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH8Tu_0d2CHVd500

Time’s Up will lay off most of its 25-member staff at the end of the year and its interim CEO will depart, as the women’s rights organization looks to “reset” in the wake of a debilitating conflict-of-interest scandal.

The organization announced the changes on Friday. The group also released a 54-page report that seeks to address the organizational failures that contributed to its mishandling of sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Monifa Bandele, who has served as interim CEO for the last three months, will step down at the end of the year, leaving just three staffers and a four-member board — which includes Ashley Judd, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers — to lead the transition.

“The board has decided that a major reset is needed,” Bandele wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today . “We are now in the process of rebuilding Time’s Up from the ground up.”

Tina Tchen, the former Time’s Up CEO and a onetime chief of staff to Michelle Obama, resigned in August after the Washington Post reported that she had instructed the group not to issue a statement in support of Cuomo’s initial accuser.

Earlier that month, the New York Attorney General’s office issued a damning report on the allegations against Cuomo, which precipitated his resignation. The report found that Cuomo’s office had worked with Time’s Up at the outset to manage its response to the charges. Roberta Kaplan, the chair of Time’s Up, was forced to resign in the wake of that report.

Most of the other board members stepped down in early September, and the organization then dissolved a star-studded advisory board , which included celebrities like Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain.

Time’s Up hired consultant Leilani M. Brown to conduct a “phase one” report, which was based on interviews with 85 people connected to the organization. The report addressed the widespread perception that the board failed to actively supervise the CEO, and that conflicts of interest were not well managed. The report also cited the impression that Time’s Up was too closely aligned with Democratic Party politicians.

“Employees shared that TIME’S UP’s status as a ‘well-connected’ organization was a weakness and that the world needed an organization that is not ‘engaged in or beholden to politics,'” the report states.

Some staffers also complained of a lack of clear focus on the organization’s goals. One interviewee brought up Time’s Up’s decision to criticize the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of Black members, suggesting that the group had become distracted from its primary mission.

“These questions indicated that many didn’t fully understand or appreciate the connection of racial justice work to the mission of TIME’S UP,” the report concluded.

The report also cited organizational dynamics, such as a failure to adhere to a traditional chain of command and a tendency to form cliques.

The report does not identify investigative findings, but rather offers 10 “key insights” on issues such as culture, board governance and communication. The report advises that it “should not be considered the result of an investigation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ashley Judd Vows Time’s Up Will Return Stronger After ‘Major Reset’: ‘We’re Going to Get it Right’

I remember the day so vividly. It was Jan. 1, 2018, and 300 prominent women in the entertainment industry vowed their support of Time’s Up, a new nonprofit organization focused on fighting sexual abuse in Hollywood and beyond. The group published an open letter signed by high-profile talent including Shonda Rhimes, Natalie Portman, Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, among many others. For those of us in media who are committed to continually shining a harsh light on Hollywood’s systemic sexual harassment crisis, it was heartening to know that this noble effort was being backed by such an influential group...
ADVOCACY
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
uticaphoenix.net

Staff Fumes, Ashley Judd Weeps as Time’s Up Pink-Slips Almost

The vast majority of Time’s Up’s remaining staffers were laid off Friday in what they described as a debacle that began with leaders revealing they gave the news to the Washington Post first and ended with board member Ashley Judd breaking down in tears. The embattled organization, limping since its...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Plans to Stage Protest Outside Fox News Headquarters

MyPillow CEO and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has announced plans to organize a protest outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters. “We are going to do something out in front of Fox News, I think we should have—you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs,” Lindell stated on his Friday evening broadcast. “They [Fox News] are a big part of our country being taken from us,” he continued, before calling the network he built his pillow empire by advertising on “controlled opposition,” which he said is the “worst” he has “ever seen in history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Roberta Kaplan
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Tina Tchen
Person
Ashley Judd
US News and World Report

Women's Rights Group Time's up to Undergo 'Major Reset' After Criticism

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood after public revelations of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" to better serve its goal of protecting women in the workplace. The move follows public criticism about the group's close...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wall Street firms warn of staff cuts ahead in New York as only 8% of workers are back in office full-time

Almost a quarter of financial services firms are planning to reduce the number of New York City-based employees in the near future as the vast majority of staff continue to work remotely.While office-workers are returning to Manhattan’s famous skyscrapers as the impact of Covid-19 on daily life wanes, the reality is that it is happening at an incredibly slow pace.A survey by the Partnership for New York City found that only eight per cent of the more than 1m office workers in the city are back at their desks full-time. By the end of January, that number will have crept...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Usa Today#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
The Free Press - TFP

‘Maybe You’ll Need To Report A Relative To The FBI!’ An Atlantic Writer’s Advice For Dealing With Conservative Family On Thanksgiving

A Wednesday article in The Atlantic urged readers to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to “deprogram” their conservative relatives. “Maybe you’ll plant the seed, sow just a little doubt about whatever Tucker Carlson is saying now,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Or maybe you’ll need to report a relative to the FBI!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy