ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Ready to Trigger Barcelona Midfielder Gavi's Release Clause

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is willing to pay Barcelona midfielder, Gavi's, €50 million release clause, according to reports.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has burst onto the scene in his first season in La Liga, having only been promoted from Barcelona B to the first team in summer 2021.

Gavi made his international first team debut for Spain in his nation's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy on 6 October and became the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdzBx_0d2CHQDS00
IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

As per SPORT, Roman Abramovich is prepared to pay the €50 million release clause in the Barcelona youngster's salary.

In a mere 14 games for club and four for his country, the 17-year-old has impressed the world, showing that his potential is limitless.

As a result, Barcelona will be keen to keep their hands on him, despite their urgent need for financial resources.

Gavi's current contract runs until the summer of 2023, and the Catalans are determined to hold onto the prized assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igXsr_0d2CHQDS00
IMAGO / Bildbyran

MARCA has reported that Barcelona are aware that Gavi's clause is particularly low and they are working on a contract extension.

SPORT.es believe that, if all goes well, the Andalusian will commit to a contract that sees him stay in Catalonia until June 2026, and will see him with an outrageously high release clause like that of Ansu Fati and Pedri.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
blackchronicle.com

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona eye Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here’s the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Chelsea, Madrid, Barca...
MLS
Tribal Football

Father of Barcelona midfielder Gavi full of pride over Spain role

The father of Barcelona midfielder Gavi was full of pride after his role in Spain's World Cup qualifying win against Sweden. The result saw Spain earn a place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. Pablo Paez said: "He comes from a humble family, we are not football fans in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
chatsports.com

Barcelona to offer Gavi new five-year deal - report

Barcelona teenager Gavi looks set to be the latest player to be handed a contract extension at the Camp Nou after team-mates Pedri and Ansu Fati. The midfielder, who only turned 17 in August, has broken into the first team this season and already made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalonia#Gavi#Spaniard#Uefa Nations League#Catalans#Marca#Andalusian
Yardbarker

Chelsea ‘willing to pay’ €50m clause of rising Barcelona star

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay the release clause and sign the next biggest thing to come out of the Barcelona academy, according to reports today. The Blues will often be watching the biggest rising talents closely and this one in particular has a release clause that club owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly ‘willing to pay’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barcelona ready to snap up César Azpilicueta if he leaves Chelsea — report

Barcelona are getting linked with every player who might be even slightly available these days, and joining the likes of Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta, whose current contract expires at the end of the season. While there’s been zero...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Xavi’s success at Barcelona will hinge largely on his midfield

Former Barcelona great Xavi, now the team’s new coach, has only a few weeks to reorder his lineup. Here’s why the midfield will be the key to the club’s success. Former Barcelona great Xavi has spent the last two weeks working on what it will take to make the Catalan club competitive again.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Struggling Barcelona 'are ready to sell midfield star Frenkie de Jong for £75m with Man City a possible option', as the cash-strapped Catalans look to raise funds for boss Xavi to spend in the January window

Barcelona are ready to let Frenkie de Jong leave the Nou Camp for £75million in January, with Manchester City touted as a possible destination, according to reports. The Catalan giants are hoping to rebuild from the rubble under new boss Xavi but are in a dire situation financially so they could be forced to push through player sales before they can bring in fresh recruits – with the new coach keen to revamp the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona's Dani Alves is on the lowest possible LaLiga salary of around £250,000 a year - but the 38-year-old defender has an £84MILLION release clause in his six-month deal!

Barcelona have slapped an £84million (€100m) release clause on Dani Alves, according to Catalan radio RAC1, despite the fact their new signing will be 39 by the end of this season and has only signed a deal until the summer. The bizarre detail revealed on the night of his presentation...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
485
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy