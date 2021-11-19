ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellbound’ On Netflix, A Korean Thriller About A Cult, And Otherworldly Beings Condemning People To Hell

By Joel Keller
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive dark figures in the video appear out of nowhere, and make their way towards the man, bashing people and things in their way. As he runs through the streets, the dark giants push and smash cars in order to get him. When they catch up to him, they beat...

decider.com

Comments / 0

NME

‘Hellbound’ review: demons rise as religious hysteria descends in this chilling South Korean series

No other TV show in 2021 has an opening quite as explosive as Netflix’s new South Korean horror series, Hellbound. A jittery man sits in a cafe, looking anxiously at a ticking clock on his phone. As time runs out, three hulking demonic creatures appear from the ether, shredding and incinerating him in hellish flames, leaving nothing behind but ash – and that’s all within the first few minutes. It’s an appropriately horrifying introduction to a world where angels appear to inform people of their sins, forewarn them of their time of death, before monsters show up at the appointed time to drag them to hell.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kamikaze’ On HBO Max, A Danish Drama About A Young Adult Trying To Feel Something Again After Her Family Is Killed

Here’s the before: Julie (Marie Reuther) has just turned 18. She’s walking around Copenhagen with her fashionable friends, shopping and shooting selfies for Instagram. She has long blonde hair. But her voice tells us that she remembers exactly what happened right before and right after she got the text that changed her life, even though everything after that, eight months after the fact, is a blur.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Hellbound: the South Korean death-fest that wipes the floor with Squid Game

The easiest thing in the world would be to call Hellbound the new Squid Game. After all, they’re both South Korean dramas, they both deal in violent death and they’re both smash hits on Netflix. This week it was reported that Hellbound had topped ratings in 80 different countries within 24 hours of premiering, and had overtaken Squid Game as the platform’s most-watched show.
TV & VIDEOS
Roger Ebert

Netflix's Hellbound is a Brutal, Thrilling Series About Belief

The wrath of God has been rendered, cinematically speaking, in many shapes and sizes. Sometimes it’s a perfect storm; sometimes it’s Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules striking great vengeance down upon thee with furious anger in “Pulp Fiction.” “Hellbound,” an ambitious new Netflix series from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho based on a webtoon ("The Hellbound"), imagines the wrath of God as three smoky gray, towering Hulk-like beasts that appear out of nowhere and proceed to throw slam people into cars, walls, anything really, as if they were chew toys. They splatter a human being's blood everywhere, trashing the environment around them, and then torch said target to a crisp. We later learn that this first (known) victim was given a decree by a floating face in the sky, who told this poor guy exactly when he was going to die and be sent to hell.
TV & VIDEOS
Hell Arrives at Your Door in Netflix’s Hellbound

An avenging angel's face announcing your death is the last thing you want, especially on your birthday. That's exactly what happens to Park Jeong-ja (played by Shin-rok Kim), however, when a shadowy, disembodied face appears out of nowhere, declaring her dead in five days.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dhamaka’ On Netflix, An Indian Thriller Where A Journalist Tries To Use A Terrorist To Revive His Career

Rather than absorbing this tragedy, Arjun sees this as an opportunity to get his primetime slot back; he negotiates with his ruthless producer to get a spot on the air, and he continues his conversation with the terrorist. What begins as a twisted plan soon gets completely out of hand. Despite what Arjun would like to believe, he’s not in control at all; there’s a bomb in his ear piece, ready to kill him at any moment, and if this terrorist doesn’t receive an apology from the government for the death of his construction worker friends, he’ll only cause more destruction. Now Arjun must try to save lives – including his own and his wife’s – before it’s too late.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why Netflix's Hellbound deserves to be the next big Korean hit

Minor Hellbound spoilers follow. Let's get this out of the way up front. Hellbound isn't the next Squid Game, no matter how many articles out there keep wondering if it is. Sure, they're both Netflix shows that hail from South Korea, and yes, they each offer some adult genre thrills, but that's where the similarities end.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Movies By Hellbound Director Yeon Sang-Ho You Can Stream Today

With the success of shows like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound," 2021 has been a huge year for South Korean horror on Netflix. Based on "The Hell," a digital comic written by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Kyu-seok, "Hellbound" is about a nation learning to cope with a new phenomenon of unearthly beings showing up and dishing out bloody condemnation to those deemed sinners, leading to the rise of a religious sect led by Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) founded on divine justice. From the official synopsis:
MOVIES
Decider

‘Hellbound’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In Netflix’s New South Korean Horror Series?

A man stares at his phone waiting for the clock to strike 1:20PM. When it does, a group of — What are they, smoke monsters? Anthropomorphized charcoal briquettes? — mysterious beasts burst forth from out of nowhere, brutally attack him, and burn his remains to a crisp before disappearing. The death, and others like it, are the premise of Netflix’s new series Hellbound. Writer and director Yeon Sang-ho has created a world in which a prophesy created by a group calling themselves The New Truth appears. That prophesy states that sinners will be dragged to hell by these beasts, and the series follows those who are investigating the deaths, the religious leader (Yoo Ah-in) who is perpetuating the prophecy online, and those who are willing to speak out against him.
TV & VIDEOS
seoulbeats.com

Hellbound: Judgement, Blood and Hysteria as Netflix Takes On The Hell of Cults

For Korean drama in 2021, cults, violence, and the mixing of the two are a hot topic. From the grotesquery of the monsters in Netflix’s own Sweet Home and Kingdom, to Squid Game’s twisted brutality, and TvN’s religious zealots overseeing violent ends in Dark Hole and Hometown, these themes have been particularly popular this year. Given the, well, extreme ideologies cults lean towards, and their frequent entanglement with mysticism, it was inevitable that dramas would soon leap at the chance to combine them completely with the supernatural and the bloody.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

'Hellbound' tops the list of global TV series on Netflix on the day of release

'Hellbound' has topped the list of global TV series on Netflix. Within a day of its release, the new Korean drama featuring Yoo Ah In achieved global success on Netflix. This record is faster than the rate of 'Squid Game', which had topped the same chart in eight days after its debut. Currently, 'Squid Game' remains in the second place following 'Hellbound'.
TV & VIDEOS

