US Forecast

 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;26;45;36;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;52%;2%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;38;64;41;Partly sunny;NNW;4;26%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;4;-5;10;4;Very cold;NNE;12;76%;20%;1. Asheville, NC;52;26;50;29;Increasing clouds;SE;6;41%;3%;3. Atlanta, GA;62;36;56;38;Mostly sunny;E;7;37%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;49;39;51;46;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;51%;2%;3. Austin, TX;67;49;77;65;Warmer;S;6;58%;2%;2. Baltimore, MD;48;30;50;38;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;53%;4%;3. Baton Rouge,...

fox10phoenix.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
cbslocal.com

Denver Weather: Measurable Snow Will Likely Wait Until December

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front set to sweep across Colorado Tuesday night will bring snow to parts of the state. But it’s very unlikely Denver will see the first measurable snow of the season. Before the front arrives, Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures returning to...
DENVER, CO
bigrapidsnews.com

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire, authorities said. The remains of Diana Brown, 57, of San Antonio, were found Saturday, according...
COLORADO STATE

