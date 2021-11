From Buyk to Fridge No More to Gorillas, fast-acting grocery delivery apps are popping up everywhere in the city. But bodega owners are worried that the companies — which generally promise grocery deliveries in less time than it takes to walk to a corner bodega — are going to put them out of business. Francisco Marte, a bodega owner and the founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association, which represents 2,000 NYC bodegas, told CBS New York that Gorillas and its ilk may impact bodegas in the same way that rideshare companies like Uber fundamentally upset the yellow cab industry in the city. (Gorillas executive Adam Wacenske rejected the comparison, telling CBS New York that the company was more like a mid-sized grocery store than a bodega.)

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO