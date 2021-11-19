ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Man pleads guilty to trying to meet 14-year-old for sex in Colonie

By Richard Roman
 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jay Cloutier, 58, of Lyman, Maine appeared before a federal court Friday and plead guilty to receiving child pornography. Cloutier officials say attempted to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual acts with him while receiving explicit images of child porn.

According to his guilty plea, Cloutier admits that between April 2019 and September 2019 he had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old child. On September 20, 2019, he traveled from Maine to a prearranged location in Colonie, with the intent to engage in sex with the 14-year-old child, police said.

Cloutier also admitted to soliciting a 17-year-old child in November 2019 and a 15-year-old child in February 2018. Police say Cloutier had received sexually explicit images of both minors. The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.

Cloutier faces up to life in prison when sentenced by a Judge on March 15, 2022. As part of his plea agreement, he must pay a fine of up to $250,00.

