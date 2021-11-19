ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards: It’s time to let Isaiah Todd off the leash

By Omaryan White
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry Corey Kispert, but Isaiah Todd is the better rookie. The Wizards desperately need a spot up shooter that can consistently knock down open threes. First-round draft pick Corey Kispert finished his collegiate career shooting 40% from three, but has yet to make an impact in an NBA game....

