Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 1, 2021. On 10/29/2021, a juvenile was playing football with friends when he was bitten by a dog being walked on a leash. The bite was accidental. The juvenile was taken to the hospital and received one stitch.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO