NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out vs. Chargers

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
T.J. Watt is among the Steelers starters who will miss Sunday's game. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be without at least three recognizable names for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" game at the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

A fourth, Pittsburgh's offensive CEO, could also find himself watching that matchup from home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Friday that All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, All-Pro pass-rusher T.J. Watt and veteran cornerback Joe Haden all won't play this weekend:

Fitzpatrick and Watt always seemed unlikely to suit up. The former reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the midweek, while the latter suffered hip and knee injuries during last Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions.

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, the status of Pittsburgh starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains up in the air. Roethlisberger self-reported COVID-19 symptoms last Saturday and missed the Detroit game after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and he hadn't cleared protocols as of Friday afternoon.

Roethlisberger could travel by himself if he doesn't make the team flight Saturday morning and be added to the active roster by 4 p.m. ET that afternoon, but he'll be deemed ineligible to play unless he produces two negative virus tests at least 24 hours apart and stays free of symptoms for 48 hours.

Backup Mason Rudolph will make his second straight start if Roethlisberger can't go. Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the tie with the Lions.

Steelers place WR Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got great news on Tuesday afternoon when head coach Mike Tomlin said that some key defensive players will likely return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Later in the day, though, the team announced it placed one of its offensive standouts from the Week 10 tie against the Detroit Lions on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Browns designate RB Kareem Hunt, OL Jack Conklin to return from IR

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that he was "hopeful" that both Hunt and Conklin would suit up for the team's Week 12 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. That is now a possibility, as both player's new status now opens up a 21-day window for them to be activated to the active roster.
Ben Roethlisberger
Adam Schefter
NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
#Steelers#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#Espn#The Detroit Lions#Pro Football Talk
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Star Pass Rusher T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers were already going to be without Minkah Fitzpatrick for Sunday due to COVID-19 and now they’ll be without T.J. Watt. Per the Steelers injury report, Watt is listed as OUT for the game after hardly practicing this week. He was hurt towards the end of the game against the Lions last week and never returned.
Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
Football
Sports
The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
Steeler Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he'll "always leave the light on" for outside linebacker T.J. Watt to play following a knee and hip injury he suffered in Week 10. Watt left in the second half against the Detroit Lions after a collision with linebacker Joe Schobert. MRI results...
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Avoided Serious Injury vs. Lions; Status vs. Chargers TBD

The MRI on Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt's knee and hip came back negative, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though the superstar defensive end remains "sore." Schefter added that it is "uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss." Watt exited Pittsburgh's Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions in...
Steelers give postgame injury update on T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt apparently suffered two injuries on the same play as the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled against the Detroit Lions Sunday. Sunday didn’t exactly go the way the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for. In a tie against the winless Detroit Lions, linebacker T.J. Watt went down with an injury. Now there’s a good chance that Watt may miss a bit of time.
