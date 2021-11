VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO